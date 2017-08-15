WWE News: Sasha Banks set to face Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam

How will "The Boss" fare against "The Goddess of WWE" next week at Summerslam?

"The Goddess of WWE" is ready for SummerSlam

What's the story?

After a couple weeks of speculation, we finally know who is going to take on Alexa Bliss for her WWE Raw Women's Championship at SummerSlam next week. Was it the former champion, Sasha Banks? Or the powerhouse upstart Nia Jax?

In case you didn't know...

Less than a month ago, Bliss was all set to take on Bayley for the title at the Barclay's Arena for her title.

However, Bayley came down with a serious shoulder injury, which will prevent her from participating this Sunday. Therefore, a new contender needed to be found.

The heart of the matter

On tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw, a match between Jax and Banks took place to determine the contender for Bliss's title.

After a pretty topsy-turvy match between the two, Banks got a submission victory against Nax, putting her in the match at Barclays Center next week.

I am the best. I am the goddess. I am the Champion.

...and that's way better than a "Boss" anyday. #SummerSlam #BlissedOff pic.twitter.com/zRwAbMECr7 — Alexa Bliss (@AlexaBliss_WWE) August 15, 2017

What's next?

It's hard to say what's next, as no one is entirely sure what the plan was for the match with Bayley involved.

It's possible that Jax could involve herself, considering she's been working in sync with Bliss lately. Or we could see Banks once again walk away with the championship.

Author's take

Bayley has had some trouble getting over with the crowd lately -- be it her fault or WWE's -- but as much as we hate to see her injured, maybe a break for Bayley is just what she needs. Either way, I'm hoping for a competitive match at SummerSlam.