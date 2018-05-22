Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    WWE News: Sasha Banks signs new contract with WWE

    The details of her new contract are interesting, to say the least!

    Johny Payne
    SENIOR ANALYST
    News 22 May 2018, 21:54 IST
    6.25K

    Sasha Banks (Right) is widely regarded as one of WWE's top Superstars today
    What’s the story?

    Per Wrestle Votes, Sasha Banks has signed a new contract with the WWE.

    Apparently, the new deal between WWE and Banks is likely to have her feature as a key part of the WWE Women’s Division for the years to come. 

    In case you didn’t know…

    Sasha Banks competed on the independent professional wrestling circuit from 2010-12 and has performed for the WWE since 2012.

    Banks is a 4-time RAW Women’s Champion and, is the first female WWE Superstar alongside Charlotte Flair to have headlined a WWE PPV and competed in a Hell In A Cell match.

    The heart of the matter

    It’s now being reported that Sasha Banks has re-signed with the WWE within the last week or so.

    Banks is likely to continue being a key part of the WWE Women’s Division for the years to come.

    Furthermore, it’s being emphasized that Banks has most certainly earned her new WWE contract, especially given the considerable amount of merchandise she sells as well as her incredible following among the young fans—

    What’s next?

    Sasha Banks presently performs for the WWE’s RAW brand, and has been engaged in a long-running, “slow-burn” feud with ‘frenemy’ Bayley.

    The vast majority of professional wrestling experts believe that the WWE higher-ups are incredibly high on Banks, and regard her as one of the promotion’s top young Superstars today.

    Author’s take

    Sasha Banks truly is “The Legit Boss”, and be it her excellent in-ring repertoire or her hard-hitting promos against her foes; Banks shines in every department.

    Banks seems to be a great businesswoman too, as evidenced by the significance accorded to her when it comes to putting pen to paper with the WWE.

    The WWE ought to be appreciated for its phenomenal strategy when it comes to signing and maintaining elite performers—the latest signing of Sasha Banks being a glaring instance of the same. 

