WWE News: Sasha Banks signs new contract with WWE

The details of her new contract are interesting, to say the least!

Johny Payne SENIOR ANALYST News 22 May 2018, 21:54 IST

Sasha Banks (Right) is widely regarded as one of WWE's top Superstars today

What’s the story?

Per Wrestle Votes, Sasha Banks has signed a new contract with the WWE.

Apparently, the new deal between WWE and Banks is likely to have her feature as a key part of the WWE Women’s Division for the years to come.

In case you didn’t know…

Sasha Banks competed on the independent professional wrestling circuit from 2010-12 and has performed for the WWE since 2012.

Banks is a 4-time RAW Women’s Champion and, is the first female WWE Superstar alongside Charlotte Flair to have headlined a WWE PPV and competed in a Hell In A Cell match.

The heart of the matter

It’s now being reported that Sasha Banks has re-signed with the WWE within the last week or so.

Banks is likely to continue being a key part of the WWE Women’s Division for the years to come.

Furthermore, it’s being emphasized that Banks has most certainly earned her new WWE contract, especially given the considerable amount of merchandise she sells as well as her incredible following among the young fans—

Contract news: hearing that Sasha Banks has re-signed to remain w/ WWE within the last week or so. She will continue to be a key part of the women’s division for years to come. Sasha certainly earned her new deal. She moves lots of merchandise & the young fans love her. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) May 22, 2018

What’s next?

Sasha Banks presently performs for the WWE’s RAW brand, and has been engaged in a long-running, “slow-burn” feud with ‘frenemy’ Bayley.

The vast majority of professional wrestling experts believe that the WWE higher-ups are incredibly high on Banks, and regard her as one of the promotion’s top young Superstars today.

Author’s take

Sasha Banks truly is “The Legit Boss”, and be it her excellent in-ring repertoire or her hard-hitting promos against her foes; Banks shines in every department.

Banks seems to be a great businesswoman too, as evidenced by the significance accorded to her when it comes to putting pen to paper with the WWE.

The WWE ought to be appreciated for its phenomenal strategy when it comes to signing and maintaining elite performers—the latest signing of Sasha Banks being a glaring instance of the same.