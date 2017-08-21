WWE News: Sasha Banks talks about breaking her Brooklyn curse at SummerSlam

Sasha Banks talks about her title win at Summerslam.

What’s the story?

Sasha Banks won the RAW Women's Champion at Summerslam

Newly crowned WWE Raw Women’s champion Sasha Banks talked to Mike Rome after her win at SummerSlam, and in the WWE.com interview, Sasha said that she had mixed feelings about her title win and addressed breaking the Brooklyn and pay-per-view curse.

In case you did not know…

Sasha Banks defeated Alexa Bliss via submission at SummerSlam last night to capture her fourth Raw Women’s Championship. Bayley was initially scheduled to face Alexa at SummerSlam but an injury kept her out and in turn, Sasha earned an opportunity.

The win marked an end to Sasha’s losing streak at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. It was also the first championship win for her on a pay-per-view.

The heart of the matter

In her interview with WWE.com, Sasha Banks reacted to her title win at SummerSlam. Apart from addressing the Brooklyn and pay-per-view curses, the champion went onto say that she did exactly what she said she would do – defeat Alexa Bliss.

Sasha also talked about Bayley in the interview and concluded by saying that she won the title for Bayley too.

What’s next?

Sasha Banks is expected to appear on the upcoming episode of Monday Night Raw, which is just hours away.

The show will be held in the same arena as SummerSlam and the immediate future of Sasha and the Raw Women’s Championship will probably be determined as well.

Author’s take

Despite being a short one, the interview is insightful. The emotional roller coaster that Sasha is going through is depicted perfectly.

Sasha also did a great job of mentioning Bayley in the interview and it could be WWE foreshadowing a potential storyline involving these two in the future.