WWE News - Sasha Banks teases huge match for SummerSlam 2020 

Sasha Banks

Tonight on WWE SmackDown, Sasha Banks took on her arch-rival Lacey Evans in a Money In The Bank qualifying match. During the closing moments of the match, Banks was close to pinning Evans, but the referee was distracted by Bayley.

When the official returned to make the three count, it was too late. A Women's Right ended things for Banks and Lacey Evans bagged a spot in the Women's MITB Ladder match.

Banks was not happy at how things had turned out. Soon after the match, Banks took to Instagram and posted a couple of pictures. The ones who watched tonight's episode might remember that Banks brought a prop with her that had the face of Evans' daughter on it. Banks put up the still on her Instagram, and added another picture from the past that resembled the one she brought out tonight. The picture in question shows Banks carrying a prop with Summer Rae's face plastered on it.

What's interesting is the caption Banks decided to go with here. She put up a tag over Bayley, with the username stating "dead b**th". She also wrote in the caption that she can't wait for summer, followed by a SummerSlam hashtag.

Bayley responded to the post, stating that she wants to go to the beach with Banks when summer arrives. Banks took a subtle shot at Bayley in response, and said she hopes Bayley can swim. Check out the post below:

The exchange

All not well between Bayley and Sasha Banks

Tensions have been mounting between Banks and Bayley for a while now. Ever since the two reunited, Banks seems to have taken a backseat, with Bayley keeping the SmackDown Women's title on her shoulder.

Fans have been speculating on a split between the two, somewhere down the line. If Banks' tease is any indication, we might see the two collide in a blockbuster match at SummerSlam 2020.