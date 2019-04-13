WWE News: Sasha banks unfollows WWE on Twitter, starts following AEW, Cody Rhodes and Kenny Omega

Matthew Serocki FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.67K // 13 Apr 2019, 03:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Banks has been a fixture in the news since losing the Women's Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 35.

What's the story?

WrestleMania 35 saw a record seven titles change hands. One set of titles that changed hands at the show was the Women's Tag Team Titles, when the IIconics prevailed in a Fatal Four-Way for the belts.

Ever since then, Sasha Banks has reportedly been upset with how things played out at The Show of Shows. It angered her so much that she and her husband stopped following the WWE on Twitter while following AEW, Cody Rhodes and Kenny Omega. WrestleTalk carried the news.

In case you missed it . . .

Banks and Bayley have been friends since their time in NXT and were an easy choice to become the first-ever WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

The duo claimed that they would defend the titles on all brands, even travelling to NXT one week in order to put the ladies of the Yellow Brand on notice.

The heart of the matter

In addition to dropping the titles at 'Mania, Banks did not appear on the ensuing episode of Raw while her partner, Bayley, fell in singles action to Alexa Bliss.

The Boss also cancelled a scheduled appearance on the Wendy Williams Show earlier this week.

She was taking time off after The Show of Shows and several reports suggested that she was upset backstage after dropping the titles at WreslteMania 35. Several news sites even reported that she was so upset that she tried to quit WWE at WrestleMania.

In addition to those rumors and reports, it was revealed today by WrestleTalk and other news sites that Banks and her husband have stopped following the WWE on Twitter.

Instead of following the WWE, she now follows Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes and All Elite Wrestling (AEW) on the social media platform.

Advertisement

Banks has been passively unhappy in WWE over the last year, even as she and Bayley were the Women's Tag Team Champs. She was among several in the locker room who were unhappy with Ronda Rousey's hold on the division.

The day after WrestleMania, she tweeted the following:

If I were to start again would I do it any different? pic.twitter.com/Np7N7ygG6t — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) April 8, 2019

It appears while she is taking her time away from the WWE, she is staying active in one way or another on Twitter with her adding and subtracting of people she follows.

Banks and Bayley are extremely close to The Revival, who have also been unhappy in WWE for some time.

What's next?

Banks will either cool off and return to work when she's ready, or she will continue to make moves that suggest she's done with the WWE.

Reacting in the heat of the moment is a normal human emotion, but she might have not been happy about learning that they would be dropping the titles the day of the show.

WWE will not want to let her go, especially since she appears to be looking towards All Elite Wrestling already.

Advertisement