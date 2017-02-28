WWE News: Sash Banks vs Nia Jax announced for Fastlane

Will the Boss be able to get her revenge against the woman who claims to have broken her

by Rohit Relan News 28 Feb 2017, 11:10 IST

Nia Jax will take on the Boss at Fastlane

What's the story?

Sasha Banks vs Nia Jax has been announced for Raw's exclusive Fastlane PPV. After WWE tweeted the following:

In case you didn't know...

Since concluding her rivalry with Charlotte, Sasha has been working a program with Nia Jax. The two faced each other on the Royal Rumble pre-show where Nia emerged as the victor. Throughout their build up towards Royal Rumble, Sasha was shown to bear wounds from her bout against Charlotte at Roadblock.

Sasha vs Nia happens to be one of the two women’s division matches set to take place at the last PPV before Wrestlemania.

The heart of the matter

In recent weeks, Sasha had been aiding Bayley in her conquest to win the Women’s Championship against Charlotte. The announcement came after this week’s Raw where Bayley and Sasha were beaten by Charlotte and Nia in a tag team match.

The match has been announced for the main show along with the main events, Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman and Bill Goldberg vs Kevin Owens for the Universal Championship.

What’s next?

It is rumoured that a Fatal 4-way match will take place at Wrestlemania 33 for the Raw Women’s Championship. Bayley vs Charlotte vs Nia Jax vs Sasha Banks would represent the women’s division of the flagship show at the Showcase of the Immortals. The rejuvenation of Banks and Jax rivalry further hints that WWE is going ahead with this plan.

Sportskeeda’s Take

The women’s division of WWE has made long strides in past few years. Charlotte vs Sasha rivalry will go down in history books as they played a huge part in bringing the long deserved prestige to the women’s division. Bayley and Nia were an integral pat of the NXT women’s division and have transitioned into the main roster seamlessly.

A Fatal 4-way amongst these women at Wrestlemania seems to be very intriguing as they have proven their mettle on multiple occasions. They are perfect representatives for the red brand and don’t be surprised if they provide us with a Match of the Year candidate.

A Nia vs Sasha match at Fastlane seems to be a building block for an almost certain 4-way match for the Women's title. Charlotte’s undefeated streak in PPV title matches will also be focused on this Sunday when she takes on the Hugger.

