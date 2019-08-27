WWE News: Sasha Banks wins her return match on tonight's RAW

Sasha Banks is back in the ring!

On tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW, former four-time RAW Women's Champion Sasha Banks competed in her first match in WWE in almost four months, as The Boss defeated Natalya upon her in-ring return to the company.

Sasha Banks' hiatus from WWE

Earlier this year, at WrestleMania 35, Sasha Banks and Bayley lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship to The IIconics in a fatal four-way match also involving the teams of Fire and Desire (Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville) and the team of Nia Jax & Tamina.

The very next day, Sasha Banks canceled an appearance on the Wendy morning talk show, as reports suggested that The Boss was reportedly looking to quit WWE due to her frustrations with the company.

Despite reports suggesting that Banks was unhappy with her creative directions in WWE, neither WWE nor Banks confirmed the rumors of her walking out of WWE.

The return of The Boss

On the RAW after SummerSlam 2019, Sasha Banks made her shocking return to WWE after a four-month hiatus, as she confronted Natalya, who was on the back of a Raw Women's Title loss to Becky Lynch at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

The Boss eventually attacked Natalya and established herself a heel upon her return, as she revealed her new blue hair color and then proceeded to attack current RAW Women's Champion, Becky Lynch with a steel chair after The Man had tried to make the save for Natalya.

After another assault on Nattie on the following week on RAW, a match between the Banks and Natalya was finally confirmed. And, on her return match in WWE, The Boss made Natalya submit to the Bank Statement, as she marked her comeback with a huge win. After the match, Banks continued her assault on Nattie, all thanks to the gruesome Bank Statement.

What's next for Sasha Banks?

With Sasha Banks securing a huge win over Natalya upon her return to WWE, The Boss could now possibly shift her focus towards Becky Lynch and the Raw Women's Championship.