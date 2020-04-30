Tick Tock! The wait ends next week

The wait is finally over! Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux will make their official NXT debuts next week. The arrival of the duo has been teased for a long period of time with many cryptic vignettes coming our way over the past few weeks.

The presence of Kross and Bordeaux was strongly felt after the Final Beat match between Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, as they were seen stalking Candice LeRae and the Rebel Heart.

They would proceed to make a huge statement the following week as Kross ambushed Ciampa and laid him out. On tonight's episode, it was announced that the duo will have their debuts on NXT next week.

Now, Bordeaux has sent us a message before her debut and explains what the story between the two truly is. You can see the tweet below.

Scarlett and Kross

Both Kross and Bordeaux made their name around the globe and most notably in IMPACT Wrestling and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. The real-life couple did have stints in WWE before they made a name for themselves in other promotions.

Bordeaux made her way back to WWE in November 2019, while Kross was signed in February this year. At this moment, the NXT Universe has been raving about these two and we will get a closer look at what they will bring to the Black and Gold brand next week.