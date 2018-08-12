Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE News: Scott Hall praises NXT Superstar

Greg Bush
ANALYST
News
1.22K   //    12 Aug 2018, 07:29 IST

Lacey Evans
Lacey Evans has earned the reputation as one of the toughest competitors in NXT

What's the story?

The Lady of NXT has been on quite an impressive run since making her debut with the company in 2016. While she hasn't captured a title yet, Lacey Evans has caught the attention of wrestling legend Scott Hall.

In case you didn't know...

Evans made her debut with the WWE back in April of 2016 but really made her mark during the 2017 WWE Mae Young Classic. After a win over Taynara Conti, she was eliminated by Toni Storm in a fantastic back and forth bout.

Since then, she's been a part of some great bouts on NXT, and even challenged Ember Moon for the NXT Women's Championship back in December. After that, she feuded with Dakota Kai before losing another title match to Ember Moon.

Evans' latest rivalry was against Kairi Sane, where she had a great series of back and forth matches.

The heart of the matter

Lacey Evans has definitely impressed a lot of people in her two years with NXT, but it seems that she's caught the eye of a certain 'Bad Guy.'

Scott Hall recently took a trip to the WWE Performance Center to help mold the next generation of WWE Superstars. While there, a few talents impressed the 2014 WWE Hall of Famer, including Lacey Evans. Hall took to Twitter to personally endorse the Lady of NXT.

What's next?

Lacey Evans has stayed near the top of NXT's women's division since her performance at the MYC last year. With tons of solid performances against the best the Yellow Brand has to offer, including Shayna Baszler's #1 contender Kairi Sane, Evans has to be in line for another title bout soon enough.

Do you agree with Scott Hall? Is Lacey Evans a star just waiting for her moment to shine?

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE NXT Scott Hall Lacey Evans
Greg Bush
ANALYST
Greg is an avid sports fan and has been with Sportskeeda for over a year now. While Greg mainly focuses on WWE's Cruiserweight division, he has followed professional wrestling since he was a child. Greg is a member of the Under The Ring Podcast, where he and four others go over the weekly news and rumors. Discussions can get heated and very opinionated. If you would like to keep up with him outside of Sportskeeda, you can follow him @Undertheringpod on Twitter.
WWE News: Diamond Dallas Page compares top NXT superstar...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Braun Strowman compares NXT with the main roster
RELATED STORY
WWE News: John Cena has some high praises for a certain...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: RAW Superstar makes surprise NXT appearance...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: The Rock offers advice to top NXT Superstar 
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Backstage power of Triple H on deciding...
RELATED STORY
5 former NXT superstars who couldn't live up to...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Scott Hall returns to WWE in a special role
RELATED STORY
Top 3 NXT Performers of the Week (8th August 2018)
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Braun Strowman opens up his thoughts on NXT...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us