WWE News: Scott Hall praises NXT Superstar

Lacey Evans has earned the reputation as one of the toughest competitors in NXT

What's the story?

The Lady of NXT has been on quite an impressive run since making her debut with the company in 2016. While she hasn't captured a title yet, Lacey Evans has caught the attention of wrestling legend Scott Hall.

In case you didn't know...

Evans made her debut with the WWE back in April of 2016 but really made her mark during the 2017 WWE Mae Young Classic. After a win over Taynara Conti, she was eliminated by Toni Storm in a fantastic back and forth bout.

Since then, she's been a part of some great bouts on NXT, and even challenged Ember Moon for the NXT Women's Championship back in December. After that, she feuded with Dakota Kai before losing another title match to Ember Moon.

Evans' latest rivalry was against Kairi Sane, where she had a great series of back and forth matches.

The heart of the matter

Lacey Evans has definitely impressed a lot of people in her two years with NXT, but it seems that she's caught the eye of a certain 'Bad Guy.'

I predict @LaceyEvansWWE will be huge WWE Superstar — Scott Hall (@SCOTTHALLNWO) August 11, 2018

Scott Hall recently took a trip to the WWE Performance Center to help mold the next generation of WWE Superstars. While there, a few talents impressed the 2014 WWE Hall of Famer, including Lacey Evans. Hall took to Twitter to personally endorse the Lady of NXT.

What's next?

Lacey Evans has stayed near the top of NXT's women's division since her performance at the MYC last year. With tons of solid performances against the best the Yellow Brand has to offer, including Shayna Baszler's #1 contender Kairi Sane, Evans has to be in line for another title bout soon enough.

Do you agree with Scott Hall? Is Lacey Evans a star just waiting for her moment to shine?