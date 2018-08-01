WWE News: Scott Hall returns to WWE in a special role

Scott Hall is helping the new generation out

What's the story?

He is one of the most recognizable names in sports entertainment. Scott Hall is a figure that both WWE and WCW fans will be immensely familiar with.

From the looks of it, he is now lending his wisdom to helping young talent at the WWE Performance Center hone their skills and improve significantly. This is not his first rodeo with talent in the Performance Center. According to Scott Hall, he's glad to be back in the mix.

In case you didn't know...

Scott Hall has lent his experience to aspiring superstars in the WWE Performance Center on two occasions before this. He was even part of the WWE Network Special- 'Breaking Ground', where he is seen advising Apollo Crews.

Scott Hall first became a part of WWE history as Razor Ramon. He would move on to WCW and form nWo, the hottest thing in wrestling at that point in time. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014.

The heart of the matter

Scott Hall seemed thrilled to be back in the WWE Performance Center with the young guns:

I'm so glad to be back. This is my third time down here working with the young guys. Every time I come down, I'm attracted to the guys that are just starting.

Scott Hall went on to mention how he was watching a match back with Babatunde and was able to make a few suggestions to help him out. When Babatunde called him a genius, Hall replied that he had been doing this for a long time and had benefited from others before him. He also imparted a valuable piece of advice for the young guns:

Keep your mouth closed and your ears open!

What's next?

Scott Hall's in-ring days are far behind him. His son, Cody Hall, is continuing his legacy in Japan. Maybe Cody Hall will come to WWE someday and benefit from his father's advice!

What's your favourite Scott Hall memory? Let us know in the comments.

