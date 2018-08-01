Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE News: Scotty 2 Hotty and Rikishi Comment on the death of Brian Lawler

David Cullen
ANALYST
News
2.22K   //    01 Aug 2018, 02:59 IST

They wi
They will always be just Too Cool

What's the story?

WWE legend and son of Jerry 'The King' Lawler, Brian Lawler tragically died this past Sunday after a suicide attempt the previous night. Brian will be best remembered for his time in WWE as Grandmaster Sexay, a member of the ultra-popular Attitude Era tag team Too Cool. Brian's former Too Cool partners, Scotty 2 Hotty and Rikishi have since commented on the passing of their former partner.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news. 

In case you didn't know...

Brian Lawler took his own life on Sunday after he had been in jail for about a week, after failing to post bail after being arrested for DUI, driving on a revoked license and evading arrest.

Scott Taylor and Brian Christopher were literally thrown together as a tag team, just so both superstars would be able to compete on the card of WrestleMania XIV in 1998, in a tag team battle royal. They became known as 'Too Hot Scott Taylor' and 'Too Sexay' Brian Christopher. Scotty played the straight man to Christopher's over-the-top, egotistical antics, although later adopted those characteristics himself.

They were renamed "Too Cool" in June 1999 and given the gimmick of white boy bad hip-hop dancers, similar to The Public Enemy of ECW. However, as the months went by, the now renamed Scotty 2 Hotty and Grandmaster Sexy had all of a sudden become quite good at dancing, with Scotty most notably adopting 'The Worm'. They would also join up with Rikishi Fatu by the end of the year, and become a trio.

Over the space of a very short time, Too Cool went from no reaction to the roof nearly being blown off the building every time they entered. In 2000, they won the WWE Tag Team Championships and participated in feuds with The McMahon/Helmsley Regime and Edge and Christian. They remained incredibly over until Grandmaster was fired in 2001. Rikishi and Scotty teamed together in WWE in 2003 - 2004, and all three men regularly appeared on the independent scene from 2014 until very recently.

The heart of the matter

Since Brian's passing, many wrestlers and fans alike have been paying tribute to Brian Lawler. His former Too Cool teammates Scotty 2 Hotty and Rikishi are among them. Scotty and Rikishi both spoke of Brian, saying:


<p>

<p>

What's next?

Wrestlers, wrestling personalities, promotions and fans from all over the world continue to send support and well wishes to the Lawler family.

Visitation and funeral services for Christopher will take place on Friday at Hope Church in Memphis, Tennessee at 2:00 pm.

Topics you might be interested in:
Rikishi Brian Christopher
David Cullen
ANALYST
26 years old
WWE News: Ex- WWE Star Brian Christopher passes away...
RELATED STORY
UFC/WWE News: Ken Shamrock reacts to Brian Christopher's...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Jerry Lawler breaks silence on the death of...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Tennessee Sheriff releases statement claiming...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Disturbing details released on Brian...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Former WWE Superstar Grandmaster Sexay arrested
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Wrestling world reacts to Brian Christopher...
RELATED STORY
Edition 2: Where are these WWE Superstars now?
RELATED STORY
WWE Superstars reflect on the passing of Nikolai Volkoff,...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Ex-WWE star hospitalized after an apparent...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us