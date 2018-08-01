WWE News: Scotty 2 Hotty and Rikishi Comment on the death of Brian Lawler

They will always be just Too Cool

What's the story?

WWE legend and son of Jerry 'The King' Lawler, Brian Lawler tragically died this past Sunday after a suicide attempt the previous night. Brian will be best remembered for his time in WWE as Grandmaster Sexay, a member of the ultra-popular Attitude Era tag team Too Cool. Brian's former Too Cool partners, Scotty 2 Hotty and Rikishi have since commented on the passing of their former partner.

In case you didn't know...

Brian Lawler took his own life on Sunday after he had been in jail for about a week, after failing to post bail after being arrested for DUI, driving on a revoked license and evading arrest.

Scott Taylor and Brian Christopher were literally thrown together as a tag team, just so both superstars would be able to compete on the card of WrestleMania XIV in 1998, in a tag team battle royal. They became known as 'Too Hot Scott Taylor' and 'Too Sexay' Brian Christopher. Scotty played the straight man to Christopher's over-the-top, egotistical antics, although later adopted those characteristics himself.

They were renamed "Too Cool" in June 1999 and given the gimmick of white boy bad hip-hop dancers, similar to The Public Enemy of ECW. However, as the months went by, the now renamed Scotty 2 Hotty and Grandmaster Sexy had all of a sudden become quite good at dancing, with Scotty most notably adopting 'The Worm'. They would also join up with Rikishi Fatu by the end of the year, and become a trio.

Over the space of a very short time, Too Cool went from no reaction to the roof nearly being blown off the building every time they entered. In 2000, they won the WWE Tag Team Championships and participated in feuds with The McMahon/Helmsley Regime and Edge and Christian. They remained incredibly over until Grandmaster was fired in 2001. Rikishi and Scotty teamed together in WWE in 2003 - 2004, and all three men regularly appeared on the independent scene from 2014 until very recently.

The heart of the matter

Since Brian's passing, many wrestlers and fans alike have been paying tribute to Brian Lawler. His former Too Cool teammates Scotty 2 Hotty and Rikishi are among them. Scotty and Rikishi both spoke of Brian, saying:

What's next?

Wrestlers, wrestling personalities, promotions and fans from all over the world continue to send support and well wishes to the Lawler family.

Visitation and funeral services for Christopher will take place on Friday at Hope Church in Memphis, Tennessee at 2:00 pm.