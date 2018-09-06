WWE News: Sean Waltman believes Shawn Michaels will wrestle The Undertaker again

Greg Bush FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.41K // 06 Sep 2018, 06:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Could we get one final match between the Phenom and the Heartbreak Kid?

What's the story?

Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker stood face to face in the ring on Monday Night Raw. It was a captivating moment, as the Heartbreak Kid went toe to toe with the Phenom on the mic. Michaels stated that he stayed retired was because of his respect for the Undertaker, who ended his career back at WrestleMania XXVI. After the segment, many felt that the WWE had planted seeds for a possible return for HBK, including Sean Waltman.

In case you didn't know...

Shawn Michaels was forced to retire after failing to end The Undertaker's undefeated streak at WrestleMania XXVI. Since then, Michaels has stayed away from in-ring competition, staying true to his deal with the Deadman. Fans and those in the business have been begging for Michaels to compete in one more match for years, but even a dream match with the Phenomenal AJ Styles wasn't enticing enough to bring him back.

On September 3, Michaels addressed the WWE Universe, revealing that he thought Triple H would defeat The Undertaker at WWE Super Show-Down on October 6. The Deadman didn't take kindly to that and confronted his old rival in the ring. Their segment on Raw reignited the hopes from fans that Michaels would return for one more match, and it seems Sean Waltman believes that's what we'll be getting.

The heart of the matter

On X-Pac 12360, Waltman discussed the moment that HBK and The Undertaker had on Monday night, claiming that he believes the WWE is working toward one more match between the two.

It was a magical moment. First Shawn comes out, and he can carry something on his own just fine as he kills it on the mic every time. Then Taker comes out and it was the best Taker mic work I've ever seen. It was tremendous, very compelling.

I'm pretty sure, I may be going out on a limb here, but I'm pretty sure this is planting a seed for some kind of Undertaker vs Shawn match. Whether it's a singles or some kind of tag or triple-threat or something, I see that as a seed being planted.

What's next?

Shawn Michaels has mentioned previously that he wouldn't mind wrestling one more match as long as it was someone in his age range. To see one last chapter in his feud with The Undertaker definitely wouldn't disappoint fans.

The Undertaker is set to take on Triple H at WWE Super Show-Down on October 6. Maybe we'll see the WWE continue to build towards something between the two legends.