WWE News: Second-round draft picks revealed; Randy Orton joins RAW

Braun Strowman shifts brand

Day one of this year's WWE Draft took place tonight on Friday Night SmackDown. RAW being the three-hour show earned the right to pick three Superstars for every two selects made by the Blue Brand.

SmackDown kicked off with the WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins defeating Roman Reigns via disqualification and providing RAW with the opportunity to make the first overall pick of this year's Draft.

RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch became the first pick for the Red Brand, and she was joined by the entirety of The O.C and the Scottish Psychopath, Drew McIntyre. On the other hand, SmackDown got The Big Dog and 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt as their first-round picks.

Second Round picks

The second round of the WWE Draft continued following a back-and-forth match involving King Corbin and Shorty Gable. As RAW's representative, King Corbin, won that battle, the Red Brand again got the first pick, this time, choosing the 13-time WWE World Champion Randy Orton.

Ricochet and Bobby Lashley were the other two picks for RAW while SmackDown got Sasha Banks and the 'Monster Among Men' Braun Strowman for their show.

After the culmination of the second round, RAW now got Becky Lynch, The O.C, Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, Randy Orton, and Ricochet. SmackDown, on the other hand, now consists of Roman Reigns, Bray Wyatt, Sasha Banks, and Braun Strowman.

20 more Superstars will get drafted on tonight's episode while the remaining 41 wrestlers will have their fate decided on the upcoming edition of RAW.

What's next on Friday Night SmackDown

Apart from the 20 Draft picks, SmackDown on Fox will also have a six-man tag team match between The New Day and The O.C. Charlotte Flair is scheduled to defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Bayley on tonight's show as well.

