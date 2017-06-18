WWE News: Secret behind Finn Balor's incredible abs

Ever wondered how Finn Balor maintains his ripped physique? Here's his big secret!

Finn Balor ( center ) is well-known for his washboard abs.

What’s the story?

Finn Balor revealed the secret behind his incredible abs, crediting his toned abdominals to a healthy dosage of laughter. In a recent interview with News.com.au, Balor explained that while laughing one flexes one’s abdominals, which in turn leads to leaner, toned abs.

In case you didn’t know...

Finn Balor, whose real name is Fergal Devitt, is widely regarded as one of the best professional wrestlers today; and has been praised by fans and critics alike not only for his ring-craft but also for his fitness.

Balor performed for the vast majority of his career in Japan and would make his NXT debut in 2014; with his WWE main-roster debut coming last year.

The heart of the matter

Finn Balor has oft been questioned about the secret to his lean, highly-defined physique – something that he has maintained throughout the course of his career that dates back to 2001.

Balor recently addressed that very topic, by revealing the secret behind his washboard abs. Here are a few excerpts from his statements regarding the same-

“It’s a very simple answer, how to get my abs so defined. I have a very healthy diet of a lot of laughter. If you laugh all the time, you’re consistently flexing your abdominals all the time.”

“You can be doing abs all day long. Watch a lot of comedy, listen to funny TV shows and podcasts and have a general positive outlook on life and Bob’s your uncle.”

What’s next?

Finn Balor came up short in his bid at Extreme Rules to become the number-1 contender for the WWE Universal Championship. Nevertheless, fans can expect the Demon King to be booked by WWE in another high-profile feud in the weeks to come on Monday Night RAW.

Author’s take:

Finn Balor truly is an athletic specimen. Not only does he look the part, but the man is also more than capable of playing the part. Yet another point that most people, quite oddly, seem to overlook in Balor is his excellent cardio.

Finn Balor stays true to the old adage- Laughter is the best medicine. Well, the King has spoken and all you fitness fanatics out there’d better buck up and get your regular dosage of laughter to get that coveted 6-pack or 8-pack if you’re a genetic freak!