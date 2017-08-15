WWE News: Security guard epically sells Braun Strowman punch and throws himself from top rope

Braun Strowman can throw a punch but some people can sell punches as well.

Braun Strowman will be battling for the WWE Universal title at SummerSlam

What's the story?

The latest RAW episode saw a massive confrontation at the end of the show as the four men who are to battle for the WWE Universal title came out and had their say.

As expected, things got a little out of hand and it was a free for all as all the four challengers tried to take out one another.

However, one particular segment that caught the eye was a blonde security guard selling a punch from Braun Strowman.

In case you didn't know...

Strowman, Samoa Joe and Roman Reigns will be batting Brock Lesnar for the Universal title at SummerSlam and the past few weeks have seen the WWE Superstars take on one another.

Last week it was Strowman facing Reigns in a Last Man Standing match which seemed like The Big Dog’s to win until Joe interrupted the fight and handed "The Monster Among Men" the win.

So it was not a surprise as Reigns went after Joe in the ring and then it went all crazy this week,

The heart of the matter

The security guards were trying to keep Strowman away from Lesnar after a brief melee took out Joe and Reigns, and as we know, "The Monster Among Men" does not take things lying down.

He started throwing punches at the guards like a maniac when the blonde security guard somehow was thrown out of the ring, despite Strowman punching him to knock him down.

What's next?

This was the final meeting between the four as SummerSlam beckons on Friday. The Fatal 4-way will be one of the most anticipated main events in a long time as four of the best wrestlers will take each other on at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Author's take

The WWE does use the entire “security trying to keep superstars apart” gimmick a few times in a year and most of the guards holding back the wrestlers are in fact, contracted with the WWE as wrestlers themselves.

It would not be a surprise if the blonde security guard actually is a wrestler going through the development courses, but one thing is for certain, that guy can sell, possibly water to a fish too.