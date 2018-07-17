WWE News: Kurt Angle announces Brock Lesnar's next Universal title defence

Who will be the one to face Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam?

Raw General Manager Kurt Angle started the show waiting for Brock Lesnar to return but was greeted by his advocate, Paul Heyman.

Heyman informed Angle that Lesnar wasn't going to be on the show and was nearly stripped of the title by Angle before Heyman stopped him.

Angle pushed the ultimatum to Heyman that Lesnar must defend the title at SummerSlam and the date was accepted.

Shortly after this, Bobby Lashley entered the ring to put forth his proposition to face Lesnar for the Universal Champion.

Drew McIntyre would come down to the ring and remind fans that he came back to WWE to become a world champion and should be the one to challenge Lesnar.

Seth Rollins would come to the ring to a thunderous reaction and demanded an opportunity to face Lesnar for the title.

Elias would come to the ring to request a title shot and informed the fans that his album would drop on July 23. Finn would also come to the ring and request a title shot based off him being the first Universal Championship.

The final wrestler to come to the ring was Roman Reigns who came down to the ring to a chorus of boos from the audience. Rather than advocating for his next title shot, Reigns demanded a fight for Raw.

Angle would announce two triple threat matches for the show with the winners facing each other next week in a No.1 Contender's Match.

The opening match featured Reigns, Balor and Drew McIntyre in the opening match, with Reigns winning the first triple threat.

The second triple threat match was between Seth Rollins, Elias and Bobby Lashley. Lashley won, setting up an Extreme Rules rematch for next week's RAW.

It's Roman Reigns vs Bobby Lashley. Winner faces Lesnar for the Universal title at SummerSlam

