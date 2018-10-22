WWE News: Seth Rollins wants to fight NXT's newest acquisition

Rollins has his sights set on NXT's newest star

What's the story?

Seth Rollins has stated many times that he wants to be seen as The Best Wrestler In The World and that means stepping into the ring with some of the biggest stars in the business.

In case you didn't know...

Rollins recently commented that he would love to face Kenny Omega in the future so that he could be seen as the best wrestler in the world by the WWE Universe. Rollins has been part of WWE's main event picture throughout his career and somehow he has always managed to remain at the top of his game, over the past six years.

Rollins has had some incredible matches on WWE TV which stand out as some of the best that WWE has produced, which could be why The Architect is now pushing for much bigger competition.

The heart of the matter

Rollins was recently part of a Facebook Q&A where he was asked about who he would like to face in NXT and interestingly Rollins chose the newest signing to developmental.

“I know he’s new, but Matt Riddle. I think, you know, he is someone who is super talented. He’s got an interesting skill set, a different style, and I’m always intrigued by styles. I’m someone who I feel like I could have a good match with anybody. I’d like to see how Riddle and I spar out and kind of mesh together," he said via Ringsidenews.

What's next?

Rollins qualified for the WWE World Cup at Crown Jewel last week on Raw, which means that the former World Champion is one step closer to being seen as the best wrestler in the world.

Do you think Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins could have a show-stealing match? Have your say in the comments section below...