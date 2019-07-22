WWE News: Several dream matches teased ahead of Raw Reunion

Kevin Owens now uses Steve Austin's finisher

What's the story?

Ahead of the RAW Reunion episode of WWE Raw, WWE.com has posted an article teasing seven dream matches between past and present members of the roster.

In case you didn't know…

It was announced during the Extreme Rules pay-per-view last week that WWE will hold a legend-themed episode of Raw in Tampa, Florida on July 22.

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Mick Foley, and Rikishi are among the Hall of Famers who will attend the one-night extravaganza, while former Superstars including Melina and Sycho Sid are also scheduled to make rare appearances.

With so much speculation about what WWE has planned for one of its biggest shows of 2019 so far, there has been lots of talk over the last few days about potential dream matches that the company could – but most probably will not – book for the special episode.

The heart of the matter

WWE.com has decided to have some fun by creating posters and taglines for seven fantasy matches that fans would no doubt love to see at Raw Reunion:

Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens (Two Rebels, One Cause!)

The Bella Twins vs. The IIconics (A Battle of Beauty and Grace!)

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns (Two Warriors, One Dynasty!)

Alundra Blayze vs. Becky Lynch (Two Trailblazers!)

Shawn Michaels vs. Seth Rollins (Two of the Best to Ever Do It!)

Diesel vs. Drew McIntyre (Two Titans of the Squared Circle!)

Mankind vs. Samoa Joe (Unsanctioned Match)

You can check out all seven posters at WWE.com.

Do you ever want to see The Rock vs. Roman Reigns?

What's next?

Realistically, only one of those matches – The Rock vs. Roman Reigns – might happen, so it will be interesting to see if WWE decides to continue teasing a dream encounter between the relatives as we get closer to WrestleMania 36.

For now, though, all eyes will be on Raw Reunion on Monday!