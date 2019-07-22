×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Several dream matches teased ahead of Raw Reunion

Danny Hart
ANALYST
News
735   //    22 Jul 2019, 03:14 IST

Kevin Owens now uses Steve Austin's finisher
Kevin Owens now uses Steve Austin's finisher

What's the story?

Ahead of the RAW Reunion episode of WWE Raw, WWE.com has posted an article teasing seven dream matches between past and present members of the roster.

In case you didn't know…

It was announced during the Extreme Rules pay-per-view last week that WWE will hold a legend-themed episode of Raw in Tampa, Florida on July 22.

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Mick Foley, and Rikishi are among the Hall of Famers who will attend the one-night extravaganza, while former Superstars including Melina and Sycho Sid are also scheduled to make rare appearances.

With so much speculation about what WWE has planned for one of its biggest shows of 2019 so far, there has been lots of talk over the last few days about potential dream matches that the company could – but most probably will not – book for the special episode.

The heart of the matter

WWE.com has decided to have some fun by creating posters and taglines for seven fantasy matches that fans would no doubt love to see at Raw Reunion:

  • Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens (Two Rebels, One Cause!)
  • The Bella Twins vs. The IIconics (A Battle of Beauty and Grace!)
  • The Rock vs. Roman Reigns (Two Warriors, One Dynasty!)
  • Alundra Blayze vs. Becky Lynch (Two Trailblazers!)
  • Shawn Michaels vs. Seth Rollins (Two of the Best to Ever Do It!)
  • Diesel vs. Drew McIntyre (Two Titans of the Squared Circle!)
  • Mankind vs. Samoa Joe (Unsanctioned Match)

You can check out all seven posters at WWE.com.

Do you ever want to see The Rock vs. Roman Reigns?
Do you ever want to see The Rock vs. Roman Reigns?

What's next?

Realistically, only one of those matches – The Rock vs. Roman Reigns – might happen, so it will be interesting to see if WWE decides to continue teasing a dream encounter between the relatives as we get closer to WrestleMania 36.

Advertisement

For now, though, all eyes will be on Raw Reunion on Monday!

Tags:
WWE Raw Stone Cold Steve Austin Kevin Owens
Advertisement
3 Reasons Stone Cold should confront Becky Lynch on Raw Reunion and 3 he should confront Kevin Owens
RELATED STORY
WWE Raw Reunion: 3 dream feuds WWE could tease for the future on the upcoming episode
RELATED STORY
5 Past vs Present clashes we could see on WWE Raw Reunion next week
RELATED STORY
4 Things you need to know about WWE Raw Reunion 
RELATED STORY
3 Exciting ways WWE could book some legends at RAW Reunion 
RELATED STORY
WWE Raw Reunion: 5 ways John Cena could get involved
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Four more legends announced to return at RAW Reunion
RELATED STORY
5 feuds that could start at RAW reunion
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW Reunion: Full list of legends confirmed to return
RELATED STORY
WWE Raw Reunion: 5 Legends who could be confronted by Brock Lesnar on the show
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us