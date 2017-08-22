WWE News: Several fans removed from arena after RAW

A number of fans were escorted out the arena for alleged misbehaviour.

WWE Superstar Cesaro was pictured destroying a beach ball at WWE SummerSlam tapings

What’s the story?

Several fans were reportedly escorted out of the arena on this week’s Monday Night RAW tapings that went down at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Apparently, fans tossed around beach balls during the Finn Balor vs Jason Jordan match up during the RAW tapings, with one of the beach balls falling ringside up-and-over the barricades.

This, in turn, resulted in WWE security officials ousting a few fans who were seen throwing the ball ringside and removing them from the Barclays Center.

In case you didn’t know…

Professional wrestling fans have always been known to use several objects, primarily as a method to draw the wrestlers’ attention and/or the camera’s attention towards themselves.

In the 1980s most fans resorted to throwing bottles and, at times, eatables such as tomatoes and eggs at performers at several small-scale as well as large-scale pro-wrestling shows.

The heart of the matter

The WWE, on its part, has added several such objects that are often used by fans to hinder the proceedings inside the ring to its banned list. The objects include everything that could possibly endanger the performers and fellow fans as well as weapons of any kind, alcoholic beverages, illegal drugs of any kind, and so on and so forth.

Furthermore, as of late, the WWE has been witnessing an increasing number of venues having beach balls passed around by fans in attendance.

The WWE now plans to add beach balls to its list of banned objects—ones that fans attending the WWE tapings are disallowed from bringing with them.

What’s next?

The WWE’s next TV tapings take place at the same venue i.e. the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York this Wednesday on August 22nd.

Author’s take

In my opinion, the beach ball games or ‘Beachballmania’ as Chris Jericho likes to call it is all in good spirit.

That said if the WWE feels the constant beach ball tossing may impede the proceedings inside the squared circle, then it has all the right in the world to stop the antics. Do you think the WWE is justified in stopping Beachballmania? Sound off in the comments!