SmackDown Live talent apparently unhappy with Evolution Battle Royal

What's the story?

On Monday Night Raw, WWE made the announcement that a huge Battle Royal with several of the women on Raw or SmackDown competing for a future women's championship match would take place at Evolution. However, several of the female SmackDown Live talent had interesting reactions to the news.

In case you didn't know...

Evolution is looking like a decent card with Nikki Bella Vs. Ronda Rousey for the Raw Women's Title likely main eventing the show. We also have Charlotte Vs. Becky Lynch for the SmackDown Title in a Last Woman Standing match.

Also taking place will be Shayna Baszler Vs. Kairi Sane for the NXT Women's Title, the Mae Young Classic 2 final, Alexa Bliss and Mickie James Vs Trish Stratus and Lita. More is sure to be added!

The heart of the matter

The Evolution Battle Royal was announced on Raw during a match between Tamina and Dana Brooke vs. Ember Moon and Nia Jax. WWE then revealed the competitors so far announced for the match via a tweet.

Almost immediately several of the SmackDown Live women posted reaction GIFS and as you can see they don't appear to be too happy with the WWE's latest addition to the Evolution card and their role in it.

LMAOOO none of them are having it with that battle royal announcement. pic.twitter.com/yMMZM2dmLx — Kelsey (@iAmKelsey91) October 16, 2018

My sources indicate that the SmackDown Live women, who were at a house show in Richmond at the time, had not been told they would be in a Battle Royal at Evolution, and that the reactions on Twitter appear to be genuine disappointment and not part of a storyline.

What's next?

Their disappointment is understandable given that Evolution is supposed to be this progressive pay-per-view, but the WWE doesn't want to invest time and effort into making storylines for all of the women, so has just thrown them into another Battle Royal.

Let's not forget that Asuka won the first ever Women's Royal Rumble match and Naomi won the WrestleMania Battle Royal and look at them both now.

