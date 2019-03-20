WWE News: Several SmackDown Superstars seen rooting for Kofi Kingston backstage

Kofi Kingston's WrestleMania opportunity kicked off the second hour of SmackDown

What's the story?

Ever since Kofi Kingston replaced Mustafa Ali at the Elimination Chamber PPV, his ascent to a WWE Championship match has been a huge storyline for WWE.

During another one of the obstacles placed in front of the New Day member, the gauntlet match to earn a WrestleMania opportunity, several SmackDown superstars were shown backstage supporting and rooting for Kingston.

In case you missed it . . .

Kingston had a record-setting run in the gauntlet match before the Elimination Chamber and then a great run in the actual chamber match before falling to Daniel Bryan.

On the ensuing SmackDown and every show since, Mr. McMahon has dangled carrots in front of Kingston regarding a championship match only to take them away once he almost grasps them.

The heart of the matter

Since the Kofi Kingston drama has been one of the main storylines on SmackDown and in all of WWE leading up to WrestleMania 35, it's not a huge surprise that many of his friends backstage were shown supporting him, much like the WWE Universe.

Several other superstars showed their support vocally for Kingston throughout SmackDown including AJ Styles, the Miz and Kevin Owens.

Ali was replaced by Kofi but hasn't shown any jealousy for that fact. The Usos and the New Day have a lot of respect for each other due to their numerous battles for tag team titles on both Raw and SmackDown.

Kingston defeated both members of the Bar before Rowan was quickly disqualified for hitting Kingston with a steel chair outside of the ring.

Another shot of Kingston's peers backstage was also shown during Rowan's brutal assault on Kofi Kingston.

The gauntlet match was going to take up the entire second hour of SmackDown, so having quick cuts to backstage shots of Kingston's friends was an easy way for multiple superstars to get screen time.

What's next?

More people would show up as the gauntlet match went deeper and deeper, allowing even more superstars to show up on screen.

The safa of Kingston has captured the hearts and minds of WWE fans and superstars alike. Whether he completes the journey with a WWE Championship win at WrestleMania 35 remains to be seen.

