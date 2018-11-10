WWE News: Several WWE superstars appear on WWE Exclusive episode of Carpool Karaoke (Video)

Braun Strowman appears on Carpool Karaoke

What's the story?

WWE have announced that an exclusive episode of Carpool Karaoke has hit the Apple TV app, starring Stephanie McMahon, Triple H, The New Day, Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman!

Carpool Karaoke have also released the official trailer for the episode, and details of how to watch, which you can check out below.

In case you didn't know...

Carpool Karaoke began as a recurring segment on The Late Late Show with James Corden where Corden would invite famous musical guests to join him as a passenger in his car, and both parties would belt out some of their hits while driving on the pretense of getting to work or needing directions.

Apple bought the worldwide rights to Carpool Karaoke in 2016 and adapted the series in August 2017 for Apple Music subscribers.

The heart of the matter

WWE and Carpool Karaoke have today confirmed that a special episode starring WWE Superstars has hit the Apple TV app. A plethora of Superstars appear on the show, such as Stephanie McMahon, Triple H, SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, The New Day, Alexa Bliss, Braun Strowman, Natalya, Nia Jax, Naomi and Charlotte Flair go behind the wheel and belt out the classics for Apple Music’s “Carpool Karaoke.”

You can see a clip from the show below.

The Emmy-winning series sees The New Day sing along to MC Hammer’s U Can’t Touch This and Stephanie McMahon rapping along to Young MC’s Bust A Move and some Metallica! Meanwhile, Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss rock out to Hanson's MMMbop.

Stephanie also posted a video of her and Triple H on Twitter.

Finally...our episode of @CarpoolKaraoke has come to the @AppleTV app! 😃 Check out @TripleH singing "Bust A Move", @BraunStrowman "feeling like a woman", and find out which female @WWE Superstar is the biggest flirt! (Just please don’t judge my singing!) pic.twitter.com/e6p4FXMTQh — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) November 9, 2018

What's next?

The episode is available to watch exclusively via Apple TV. You can check it out using any Apple device here.

Will you be watching? Let us know in the comments.