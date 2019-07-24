WWE News: Shane McMahon accepts Kevin Owens' challenge for a match at SummerSlam 2019

Owens and McMahon square off in Toronto at SummerSlam.

Kevin Owens has had enough of Shane McMahon's overbearing presence on WWE programming and he has let McMahon know that fact at every turn.

From his pipe-bomb from two weeks ago to his regular blasts on Twitter, Owens wants McMahon to know that most people hate him and resent the fact that he calls himself "the Best in the World".

After weeks of Owens leaving Shane in a heap after giving him stunners, Owens recently upped the ante buy not only challenging "the Best in the World" to a match at SummerSlam but also offering up that he'll quit if he loses. Owens challenged Shane-O-Mac earlier today on Twitter prior to SmackDown.

Shane made light of the fact that it wasn't the first time that Owens quit the WWE when he didn't get his way as he showed a clip from last August when Owens left the WWE upon losing a match to Seth Rollins.

Regardless of what may or may not happen at The Biggest Party Of The Summer, Shane-O-Mac accepted the challenge and also the stipulation that Owens would have to quit if he lost.

While that's good for McMahon, there needs to be something added to the match for Owens if he wins. Will he be the one to send the self-proclaimed Best In The World off TV if he stuns Shane-O-Mac to oblivion?

The Shane McMahon saga has dominated television since WrestleMania and it has backfired. Fans and Superstars are tired of seeing Shane O'Mac get more air time than someone who is actually a professional wrestler.

Owens mentioned several stars that weren't getting onto TV because of McMahon, including several talented stars like Ali, Buddy Murphy, the Authors of Pain, Liv Morgan, Asuka, Kairi Sane and Apollo Crews.

While most of those mentioned by Owens got onto SmackDown last week either during the Town Hall or the actual episode, it remains to be seen if they will continue to get air time going forward.

Morgan lost a hard-fought match to Charlotte Flair and then said she "needed to get real". It suggested that she would be off of TV in order to be repackaged. What will become of some of the other stars?

Whatever the case may be, another match for SummerSlam has been confirmed. With a few more weeks left to build to their bout, there could be any number of layers or stipulations added.