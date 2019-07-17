×
WWE News: Shane McMahon ends opening segment of SmackDown Live with a botch

Anirban Banerjee
OFFICIAL
News
200   //    17 Jul 2019, 06:06 IST

Shane McMahon
Shane McMahon

What's the story?

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown Live started with Shane McMahon's Town Hall. This was supposed to be a segment where he heard out those who had issues with the way that the company was being run. Instead of that, he silenced those who criticised him, while listening to the heels who had good things to say about him.

The segment was coming to an end when Kevin Owens appeared behind Shane McMahon and was about to hit him with the Stunner when Shane botched it in a way that no one was quite ready for.

In case you didn't know...

Earlier in the night, Shane McMahon had sent Kevin Owens home, not allowing him to enter the stadium due to his actions in the past few weeks. Owens has become the most popular face in the entire WWE at the moment after a pipebomb last week where he criticised the wat that Shane McMahon had been running things on SmackDown Live.

At Extreme Rules, Owens was successful in his match as well, defeating his opponent for the night, Dolph Ziggler with a Stunner in 16 seconds.

The heart of the matter

Even though he was sent home earlier in the night, Owens was not gone. The Town Hall saw Shane McMahon disregard the opinion of most of the babyface wrestlers. He was about to call an end to the Town Hall when he was attacked from behind by Kevin Owens and the botch happened.

Instead of taking the Stunner, Shane McMahon fell the moment Kevin kicked him in the stomach to set up the Stunner.

As a result of this, Owens grasped at the air instead. He thankfully pulled Shane up and hit him with a Stunner before leaving the ring and entering the crowd.

Given that Vince McMahon and Shane McMahon have both taken numerous Stunners from Stone Cold over their careers, this was a truly unexpected mistake.

What's next?

Kevin Owens looks like he is entering a feud with Shane McMahon. This could easily see him become the biggest face of the company in some time.

WWE SmackDown Shane McMahon Kevin Owens
