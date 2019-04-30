×
WWE News: Shane McMahon fires a personal shot at The Miz

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
248   //    30 Apr 2019, 09:14 IST


Shane didn't spare The Miz's dad
Shane didn't spare The Miz's dad

What's the story?

Shane McMahon recently took to Twitter and took a personal shot at The Miz, at his father's expense.

Shane stated that he would be happy to buy George Mizanin a front row ticket to Money In The Bank.


In case you didn't know...

Shane McMahon and The Miz have been going at each other, ever since Shane turned on The A-lister after their loss to The Usos at WWE Fastlane. The duo faced off against each other at The Grandest Stage Of Them All, WrestleMania 35, in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

In an unfortunate turn of events, The Miz's thunderous move on Shane in the midst of the capacity crowd led to the latter securing a lucky pin on him. It's also worth noting that Shane even went as far as to attack The Miz's father during the match, with the visual of George Mizanin preparing to take on Shane becoming a viral meme.

The rivalry didn't end here, as the two Superstars went at each other in the coming weeks. Tonight, The Miz challenged Shane McMahon to a match at the upcoming PPV. Shane went on to accept the challenge, adding that he's looking forward to delivering another "best in the world" beating to The Miz.


The heart of the matter

Shane wasn't finished here, as he posted another tweet, and took a shot at George Mizanin. "The best in the world" stated that he would love to buy him a front row ticket to the PPV. This is a twisted ode to the time Miz's father came out to the rescue of his son at 'Mania and got beaten up by Shane.


What's next?

Shane McMahon and The Miz are all set to face off inside a steel cage at Money In The Bank.

 What are your thoughts on this bout?

WWE Raw The Miz Shane McMahon
