WWE News: Shane McMahon issues massive update on Kevin Owens' future

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 191 // 19 Sep 2019, 03:39 IST

Shane and Owens

Shane McMahon fired Kevin Owens on SmackDown Live last week after the former failed to beat Chad Gable in the King of the Ring semi-finals. Owens was the referee in that match, and Shane attacked him after the match before firing him.

The former WWE Univeral Champions returned to the show this week after filing a lawsuit against Shane. KO will be getting $25 million if he wins and also gets to fire Shane McMahon in the ring.

Shane has not yet reversed his decision to fire the former NXT champion but has allowed him to compete in the upcoming tours. The SmackDown Live commissioner tweeted to make it clear that while he is finding a resolution for the 'ludicrous' lawsuit, KO will be fighting in the ring during WWE"s tour of Philippines, China, and Honolulu, Hawaii.

While considering a resolution to this ludicrous lawsuit, I will allow @FightOwensFight to perform on @WWE’s upcoming tour of The Philippines, China, and Honolulu, Hawaii. — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) September 18, 2019

The lawsuit and the backstory

Kevin Owens vs Shane McMahon has been going on for some time now, and the fresh twist was brought in with the lawsuit on SmackDown Live last night. Shane was stunned by it, but Owens explained that it was more than just money and it was about hurting the commissioner's pride.

“All I wanna do is hurt you, but I finally realized the best way to do that is hit you where it hurts the most, and that is your wallet and your pride,” said Kevin.

While the rivalry between Owens and Shane is over a year old, things heated up when Owens questioned why the 'Best in the World' was on the screen a lot. He wanted talented Superstars to be the focus more and made it clear that Shane was blocking their path.

The next twist in this rivalry came when Kevin hit Elias while he was an official in one of his matchups. Shane fined him $100,000 for his actions, and that's when things took a new turn and lead us to where we are now.

