WWE News: Shane McMahon says his sons send ideas to Vince

McMahon as SmackDown Live Commissioner.

What's the story?

WWE SmackDown Live Commissioner Shane McMahon has said his sons send storyline ideas and criticism to Chairman, Vince McMahon.

In case you didn't know

As the son of Vince, Shane McMahon has appeared in WWE for years, appearing in several roles, before becoming the cocky son of the boss during the Attitude Era.

Shane McMahon left the WWE in 2009 and had several business ventures, most notably You On Demand, the first video on demand and pay per view service in China.

McMahon returned to the company in 2016, and faced The Undertaker at WrestleMania 32, in a losing effort.

Following the Brand Extension, McMahon was appointed as the Commissioner of SmackDown Live, appointing Daniel Bryan as the brand's General Manager, and later Paige earlier this year.

The heart of the matter

Speaking on the Opie Radio Podcast, the younger McMahon said how his sons often watch WWE TV together and discuss the shows in detail.

"They talk about it. They LOVE it! They give me suggestions. Like, ‘This is what we’re gonna do. I’m gonna call Pop, because’ — that’s what they call my dad — ‘I’m gonna call Pop because that was crap’ or ‘I loved this thing and this is what they should do.’ And then they’ll call pop or text him.”

What's next?

Whilst Shane McMahon hasn't been seen on the blue brand in months, the SmackDown Superstars will be appearing at upcoming events, Evolution and Crown Jewel.

WWE Evolution will take place on October 28, and will focus on women's wrestling, with all Women's championships in the company represented.

WWE Crown Jewel is scheduled to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, though the status of the show is still in question following recent events in Saudi Arabia.