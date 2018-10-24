WWE News: Shane McMahon Silences CM Punk Chants With A Witty Remark

Shane McMahon had the perfect response for the CM Punk chants

What's the story?

Shane McMahon returned to action at SmackDown 1000, after a long break from SmackDown Live. He would return before the main event this week, to hype up the WWE World Cup tournament.

Shane McMahon said that the tournament would determine the best in the world, to which the crowd responded with 'CM Punk' chants. McMahon had the perfect response that shut the crowd up immediately.

In case you didn't know...

Shane McMahon has been on a hiatus for many months now, with Paige acting as the on-screen authority figure on SmackDown Live. He would return for an edition of Truth TV at SmackDown 1000, even going into a dance with Carmella.

As for CM Punk, the crowd continues to chant his name whenever they find the opportunity to. Despite the fact that he's walked away from the world of wrestling, fans still clamour for his return.

A lot of times, this is to the annoyance of those in attendance.

The heart of the matter

In case you missed the events on RAW, Shane McMahon said that the World Cup would be an opportunity for one superstar to prove that he's the best in the world. At this point, the crowd in attendance saw their opportunity and decided to hijack the show by chanting for CM Punk.

Shane McMahon: "One superstar will have the accolade of knowing that they are the BEST IN THE WORLD. But who could that person be?"

Crowd: "CM PUNK, CM PUNK, CM PUNK, CM PUNK!"

Shane: "I don't believe he's in the tournament."#SDLive pic.twitter.com/DRVqryJbJA — GIF Skull (@GIFSkull) October 24, 2018

Shane McMahon kept his demeanour even though the crowd was vicious with the chants. This is what he had to say to them:

I don't believe he's in the tournament.

What's next?

This isn't the first time a segment has been hijacked with CM Punk chants and it certainly will not be the last. The McMahons have always found a way to silence the audience, with witty remarks and jibes to counter the chants. Remember the comment Stephanie McMahon made about CM Punk's initial UFC fight?

