WWE News: Shane McMahon takes a vicious shot at RAW on Twitter

Shane McMahon just trolled the whole RAW roster

What's the story?

RAW concluded on a very exciting note as the women of SmackDown Live invaded the red brand, leaving carnage and disarray. Led by Becky Lynch, the women made their way out through the crowd, after delivering a vicious beating.

Shane McMahon seized the opportunity to send a message to his sister on Twitter. Brand warfare is well and truly underway.

In case you didn't know...

They say that Survivor Series is the one time of the year when RAW and SmackDown Live superstars go up against each other, in direct head to head competition. Of course, Crown Jewel and The Greatest Royal Rumble and The Royal Rumble are other events where this happens, but that's another story.

Shane McMahon won the WWE World Cup and has become, by default, the best WWE Superstar in the whole world. This is certain to be a device for storytelling at Survivor Series. Expect more invasions in the go-home show of SmackDown Live, before Survivor Series.

The heart of the matter

Shane McMahon addressed his sister in his Tweet and said that the women of SmackDown Live contributed to making this week's episode of RAW a lot better. Sarcasm was pouring out of his Tweet, and knowing Stephanie McMahon's character, there will be hell to pay when SmackDown Live eventually comes around.

Hey Steph, you’re welcome for the help....We just made #Raw better! #SDLive Women rule! 😂 — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) November 13, 2018

Of course, the Tweet sent all of social media into an immediate frenzy at once. Fans would also send in their replies to the Tweet, and some of them were quite hilarious.

the best part of raw was SmackDown, lol — Patricio Tello (@pastello_1) November 13, 2018

Which sibling will eventually emerge victorious when Survivor Series transpires?

What's next?

I'm sure there will be retribution from RAW this week on SmackDown Live. Expect an invasion or maybe more, during the course of the two-hour long show. Will it be the men invading next?

Which team are you supporting at Survivor Series? Let us know in the comments.