WWE News: Shawn Michaels gives surprising reason why he wrestled at Crown Jewel

Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker

What's the story?

The Crown Jewel show in Saudi Arabia saw four legends battle it out in the main event, as DX - Shawn Michaels and Triple H, faced off against the Brothers of Destruction - Kane and The Undertaker, in a tag team match.

DX won, which saw HBK star in the match between the four veterans, and many fans felt that Michaels looked good for another match in the WWE in the future.

HBK, in an interview with Edge and Christian on their podcast, revealed why he wrestled at Crown Jewel and also spoke about a WrestleMania match.

In case you didn't know...

Michaels returned to the ring after 8 years, with his last match in the WWE being against The Undertaker at WrestleMania XXVI. The match, dubbed "Streak vs Career", where the stipulation stated that if HBK lost, he'd have to leave the WWE.

Following Crown Jewel, there has been much speculation that HBK could have one final match against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 35.

The heart of the matter

In the interview with Edge and Christian, HBK revealed why he made a return to the ring at Crown Jewel, and the reason why he would not make a return to the ring at WrestleMania.

"I mean this respectfully, of course, but technically I’d make more with a singles match at WrestleMania, you know what I mean? Because that brand is bigger I’m charging more for a singles match. But I didn’t feel like I was put in the position in that particular match to be that guy. The idea of me working against a much younger guy at WrestleMania puts me in a much tougher difficult situation performance-wise and that’s something that has been consistent over the last eight years is I had not wanted to be put in that position because I’m good with the performances I had at WrestleMania and I wanted to end those the way that I ended them," said Michaels.

He then said that Crown Jewel was a "special thing" and that was the reason why he agreed to return: "This just happened to be a special thing that I didn’t think in a million years would come up but it did and that’s honestly the only reason I said yes.” (H/T Ringside News for the transcription)

What's next?

It remains to be seen if Michaels will step into a WWE ring once more, although it is unlikely that a WrestleMania match will happen going by his latest comments.