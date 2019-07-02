WWE News: Shawn Michaels names NXT stars that fans should watch out for

The Heartbreak Kid gets an inside look at many future WWE stars.

What's the story?

As NXT Superstars move up to the main roster, spots open up for the next crop of talented wrestlers at the WWE Performance Center. Since Shawn Michaels has been a coach and trainer at the Performance Center for the last year, he has an eye on all the talent that comes through the doors.

He recently spoke with Challenge Mania and revealed which current NXT stars that fans should look out for, naming ACH, Trevor Lee, and Shane Strickland. Wrestlingnews.co carried the report with transcripts from WrestlingInc.com.

In case you didn't know . . .

Michaels is technically retired after his match at Crown Jewel alongside Triple H. Instead, he has turned his focus on training the next generation of stars in the WWE as a coach and trainer at the WWE Performance Center.

The heart of the matter

Most fans already know who the tops stars in NXT are - Adam Cole, Shayna Baszler, Io Shirai, Johnny Gargano, Velveteen Dream, Undisputed Era and Matt Riddle. They have all either performed on NXT TV, NXT TakeOver events or in some cases, Royal Rumble matches.

Michaels opened up a training school in Texas in the early 2000s. Names like Daniel Bryan, Bryan Kendrick and Lance Cade all came from his school to become WWE Superstars. 'The Heartbreak Kid's' new job harkens back to his time at his wrestling school as he focuses on the futures of younger stars instead of his own in-ring future.

“They were formerly ACH and Trevor Lee, they look to be extremely talented young men. Also, Shane Strickland - keep an eye on him.” - h/t Wrestling Inc

Anyone who has watched wrestling outside of the WWE should know who those three men are. ACH, now going as Jordan Myles, regularly wowed with his athleticism in companies like Ring of Honor, New Japan and briefly, Impact.

Trevor Lee, now going as Cameron Grimes, is also a veteran of companies like Impact. The two men first mentioned by Michaels will face off in the first round of the NXT Breakout Tournament.

The final man listed by Michaels, Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott, was previously known as Shane Strickland and Killshot. In Lucha Underground, Evolve, CZW and MLW, he regularly wowed with his multi-faceted talent. It's not a surprise that 'Mr. WrestleMania' recognized the talent that those three men have.

What's next?

Michaels will get to lend his knowledge of the game to the next crop of NXT and then WWE Superstars. The three men he mentioned were all stars on the independent scene and will be showcased in the Breakout Tournament.