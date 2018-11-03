WWE News: Shawn Michaels provides incredible update on his in-ring future

Will we see HBK compete again?

What's the story?

At WWE's Crown Jewel event, it finally happened - Shawn Michaels made his in-ring return after the best part of a decade out of action - and HBK proved he hadn't missed a step as he played a huge part in closing the show.

But what's next for Michaels? Will he compete inside the ring? Well, the man himself provided an update on his future after the event in Saudi Arabia.

In case you didn't know...

A stacked Crown Jewel show had a monumental main event to close out the spectacle in Saudi when Triple H and a returning Shawn Michaels reunited as D-Generation X to take on the Brothers of Destruction after The Game and The Deadman's clash at Super Show-Down ended in chaos.

Many thought HBK would never return to the ring again after his previous encounter with the Undertaker but, eight years later, it happened.

It's always worrying when such an incredible wrestler returns to action after a long time out, but Michaels quickly proved he hadn't missed a step, playing a huge role in the match after Triple H sustained a pretty serious injury - which WWE are now saying may be a torn pectoral muscle requiring surgery.

The heart of the matter

After a victorious outing in his comeback match at Crown Jewel, Shawn Michaels spoke exclusively with WWE to confirm what lies ahead for him in the future.

HBK hinted that his comeback may indeed be a one and done, stating that it proved to him why he hasn't done it for eight years and why he'll never do it again. In addition, he also revealed that he's ready to return to his "regular life" working behind the scenes in the company, notably as a trainer at the Performance Center and an NXT producer.

EXCLUSIVE: After an incredible night at #WWECrownJewel, @ShawnMichaels is ready to return to his "regular life." pic.twitter.com/7iHpHNTXJ1 — WWE (@WWE) November 2, 2018

What's next?

Well as far as we know, Shawn Michaels isn't booked for any more appearances in WWE, but you never know what the future may hold. As for now, though, it looks like Michaels' comeback was a one-off.

Would you like to see Shawn Michaels back in the ring? Let us know in the comments.