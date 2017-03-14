WWE News: Shawn Michaels returns, confronts Roman Reigns

Why did The Heartbreak Kid confront The Big Dog?

What advice did The Big Dog give to Roman Reigns? (Credit @WWE)

What’s the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels made a surprise appearance on Monday Night Raw and confronted Roman Reigns regarding his feud with The Undertaker and his match at WrestleMania.

Michaels came out and told Reigns to prepare himself for his fight with The Undertaker, which prompted the Big Dog to declare that he would be the one to retire the Phenom.

In case you didn’t know...

The feud between Reigns and The Undertaker began when Reigns eliminated the Dead Man at the 2017 Royal Rumble and the two had an intense stare down. A month later, The Undertaker returned to the television and delivered a chokeslam to Reigns, and made his intentions for WrestleMania known.

Michaels faced The Undertaker in back-to-back WrestleManias. At WrestleMania 26, he put his career on the line and has not wrestled a single match since that time. His return to TV tonight was not advertised at all.

The heart of the matter

Michaels attempted to warn Reigns not to let the Undertaker get into his head, but the Big Dog would continue to ignore HBK’s comments and would remind The Heartbreak Kid that he was retired by The Deadman.

After reminding Michaels that The Undertaker retired him and declaring himself as The Undertaker’s last WrestleMania opponent, Reigns walked away and brought an abrupt end to their verbal exchange.

What’s next?

If the WWE is planning on bringing out wrestlers who have feuded with The Undertaker and have them talk to Reigns about what he’s going to face, then we could see one or two more legends confront Reigns before WrestleMania.

Though The Undertaker hasn’t faced them multiple times like he has Michaels, there are plenty of wrestlers who could have done a similar segment like Edge, Big Show, or Batista.

Author’s take

This segment seemed a little awkward, but it seems that Reigns’ attitude is shifting into that of a heel. His interaction with Michaels plus his confrontation with The Undertaker last week had Reigns acting very disrespectful and arrogant in the face of legends.

This probably won’t lead to a character change, but it’s interesting that his character was a bit more brash even in the face of Michaels; a legend who returned out of the blue to give Reigns some advice in an area he clearly doesn’t have as much experience in.

It’ll be interesting to see how the WWE builds this match up in the two weeks they have left.

