WWE News: Shawn Michaels reveals if he will wrestle again

The legend answered the question fans have asked for ages!

Riju Dasgupta FEATURED COLUMNIST News 21 Jun 2018, 12:24 IST 1.03K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Could we see the Shawn Michaels return we so desperately wanted?

What's the story?

Ever since Shawn Michaels made a special appearance at WrestleMania 32 and looked to be in phenomenal shape, fans have wanted to see him back in the ring once again. There was much talk about him facing AJ Styles too, over the course of the year gone by.

In an interview with Dailystar.co.uk, Shawn Michaels revealed that he will not return to the ring again and even elaborated on the reasons why. We thank NoDQ for the quote.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news

In case you didn't know...

Shawn Michaels is considered, by many, to be the greatest in-ring performer in WWE's illustrious history. At WrestleMania XXVI, Michaels retired after perhaps the best match of his career, against a man who is considered his greatest opponent, The Undertaker.

Since then, Michaels has been involved with NXT and the WWE Performance Center, training the next generation of talent. Michaels was most recently a part of RAW 25. He has not wrestled since his retirement match.

The heart of the matter

Shawn Michaels elaborated about why he would never compete again, in the interview:

I am guilty of not really wanting to work for a living. To put me in a singles match at [WrestleMania] it’s a very strenuous and anxious process, once you get in there it’s phenomenal. But to get ready for it is 100% work, and I don’t want to put myself or my family through that to go out and try and steal the show at 52 for God’s sakes.

Michaels also replied why fans would be disappointed with the current version of him:

Fans want me to nip up and have everything look like it’s 1996 or 1997, that’s never gonna happen as Father Time waits on no man.

What's next?

Michaels will be a part of WWE Super Show Down in Australia, very soon. All of this could be a work, and he could be booked in a match to sell out the massive arena. Who really knows?

Would you like to see Shawn Michaels wrestle again? Leave a comment!

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com