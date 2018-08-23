WWE News: Shawn Michaels Reveals That He Would Consider Wrestling Return But Not Against Someone "Half My Age"

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 6.49K // 23 Aug 2018, 20:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Shawn Michaels could make an in-ring return

What's the story?

Shawn Michaels has been advertised to be part of the upcoming Australian Super Show-down, but it appears that Michaels will only wrestle under specific conditions.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

In case you didn't know...

It's been more than eight years since Shawn Michaels last laced up his wrestling boots and unlike many wrestling legends who have retired from the business, he has refused to step back in the ring ever since. Michaels has worked as a special guest referee for a number of matches throughout the last eight years but he is still yet to return to the ring as a competitor.

It was rumored that Michaels was set to face AJ Styles at The Royal Rumble before Seth Rollins then made it clear that he would be open to facing the WWE Hall of Famer, but as of yet Michaels has refused to step back into the ring.

The heart of the matter

HBK recently spoke to Inside The Ropes to set the record straight on his return rumors, where he was able to point out that he would make a return to the ring, but not against someone who was half his age.

“The getting ready for [WrestleMania] is 100% work and I don’t know whether I want to put myself or my family through to do it again and steal the show at 53 for God’s sake," he said via WrestlingInc. Now it’s a whole different ball of wax if someone says, ‘do you wanna go down and work with some other 40 plus-year-old guys or 50 or whatever and mess around and be silly. You know what I mean? That doesn’t seem like work to me. Something like that I would consider, but nobody ever talks about that. It’s always me and somebody half my age.”

What's next?

Michaels seems to have ruled out a fantasy match between himself and Rollins, but he hasn't closed the door on a match against someone closer to his age, which means that the WWE Universe will continue to push for Michaels to have one more match in the near future.

Do you want Michaels to return to the ring for one more match? Have your say in the comments section below...