WWE News: Shawn Michaels returning at live event for a special role

The Showstopper has landed himself a new gig

by zohaib ahmed News 27 Jul 2017, 03:54 IST

HBK will be pulling the strings for NXT in mid-west this weekend.

What’s the story?

This weekend's NXT live shows in Wisconsin and Minnesota will be graced by Shawn Michaels, with the revelation made by none other than the WWE legend himself on Twitter.

In case you didn’t know…

Michaels, a WWE Hall of Famer who retired for a second time from wrestling in 2010, still makes sporadic appearances for the company.

He, however, spends the majority of his time grooming new talent at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, although he did coach the NXT talent for a bit in early 2017.

The heart of the matter

The 51-year-old Michaels has revealed that he will be a part of NXT's upcoming live shows, with PWInsider adding that the Heartbreak Kid will actually be the producer.

If it turns out to be true then this will be Michaels' first foray in production of live events with NXT.

What’s next?

Michaels' planned appearances instantly got the NXT fans in the mid-west excited, with many now planning to attend the twin shows. But it remains to be seen whether this will be a one-off gig or a more long-term affiliation.

Whether the self-proclaimed showstopper will strictly be pulling the strings or also be appearing before the live audience also remains unclear.

Author’s take

Wrestling legends returning as producers for WWE has not always worked out as well as many thought it would. But Michaels brings to the table a unique brand of experience, style and creativity that could actually do wonders for NXT.

Hence, until anything suggests otherwise, fans should be genuinely excited about this one.