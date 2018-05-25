WWE News: Shawn Michaels set to return to the iconic Royal Albert Hall as part of the WWE UK Tournament

HBK is set to make a grand return to the iconic arena where he first competed as a WWE superstar.

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels

What’s the story?

WWE Legend and Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels is set to make a historic return to the iconic Royal Albert Hall where he competed in his first ever WWE match, later next month as part of the second edition of the WWE UK Tournament.

In case you didn’t know…

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels is arguably one of the greatest Professional Wrestlers of all time and throughout his Professional Wrestling career with the WWE, ‘The Heart Break Kid’ has seen it all and done it all.

During his early days with the WWE (then known as WWF), Michaels was one of the most polarizing stars in Vince McMahon’s company, along with the likes of ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin, Triple H, The Rock, The Undertaker and more.

HBK, who is also the co-leader and founder of the iconic D-Generation X faction, is a WWE Hall of Famer as well after being inducted into the prestigious HOF Class in 2011.

The heart of the matter

Currently serving as a coach at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, ‘Mr. WrestleMania’ Shawn Michaels will be returning at the iconic Royal Albert Hall next month as part of the second edition of the WWE UK Tournament.

Michaels alongside his Rockers tag team partner Marty Jannetty first competed at the Royal Albert Hall in 1991 when both men teamed up against The Nasty Boys in the opening match of the Battle Royal almost two and a half decades ago.

However, on this occasion, ‘The Heart Break Kid’ will be in attendance in order to get a closer look at UK’s finest performers compete alongside NXT’s very best and as noted, the likes of The Undisputed Era, current WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne, NXT Champion Aleister Black, NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler, and several other marquee names will be in action at the Royal Albert Hall next month.

In addition, the second WWE UK Tournament will also be contested over the course of these two nights in London when the likes of El Ligero, Travis Banks, Jack Gallagher, Drew Gulak, Jordan Devlin and plenty more will battle it out in order to get a shot at Pete Dunne’s WWE UK Championship.

What’s next?

The second edition of the WWE UK Tournament will take place on the 18th and 19th of June.

Author’s Take

This year’s WWE UK Tournament promises to be another solid tourney with some of the best competitors around the globe set to be in action over the course of the two nights in the UK and the addition of Shawn Michaels definitely makes things a lot better and exciting.