Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE News: Shawn Michaels Slated For WWE Return On Next Week's Raw

Anirban Banerjee
ANALYST
News
889   //    28 Aug 2018, 09:20 IST

Shawn Michaels to return to WWE once more!
Shawn Michaels to return to WWE once more!

What's the story?

With the Super Show-Down scheduled for WWE's event at Melbourne on the 6th of October, the match between Triple H and The Undertaker is already being hyped. On this week's show, WWE legends Jeff Jarrett, Kevin Nash, and Mick Foley talked about the upcoming encounter.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news

WWE announced that next week one more legend will be addressing what is being touted as the final encounter between The Phenom and The Game. Shawn Michaels is set to return to WWE on next week's Raw.

In case you didn't know...

Shawn Michaels' history with Triple H is no secret. The two are best friends backstage and started D-Generation X together back in the day. They had one of the best feuds post-Attitude Era as well when Shawn returned after his 4-year hiatus from the ring due to injury. The two would reunite as D-Generation X later, and go on to hold the Tag Team Championships.

He also had a historic feud with the Undertaker and faced the Dead Man twice at consecutive WrestleMania's giving birth to two of the best matches in WWE history. It was his last match against the Undertaker, which saw him lose and retire from the ring.

Since then, he was also the guest referee when Triple H met The Undertaker inside Hell in a Cell at WrestleMania.

The heart of the matter

The match between Triple H and The Undertaker is set to take place in Melbourne, Australia. The two will face each other for the final time in their career at the event, but before it happens, Shawn Michaels will return to Monday Night Raw to talk about the match.

If there is one expert on the Undertaker and Triple H, it is Shawn Michaels, so this return makes sense as well. However, the fact that he is coming in person has given rise to talk that the Heart Break Kid might be the Guest Referee for the match, thus adding something extra to the bout.

What's next?

While Shawn Michael's role in the match is still up for debate, there is no doubt about the fact that Mr WrestleMania is returning to WWE on next week's episode of Raw. 

Do you think Shawn Michaels will be a guest referee for the match between The Undertaker and Triple H? Leave your thoughts in the comments below!

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw The Undertaker Shawn Michaels Greatest WWE Wrestlers of All Time
Anirban Banerjee
ANALYST
In love with Wrestling, MMA, Football, and Sports of all types. My other hobbies? Curling up with a nice book when I am not too busy writing. Do you enjoy his articles? Just give a click on the Follow button to be notified when he publishes new ones!
SK's Take on WWE planning Shawn Michaels return in Australia
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Shawn Michaels Reveals That He Would Consider...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Shawn Michaels' role at Australian...
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars that deserve to face Shawn Michaels if...
RELATED STORY
WWF 'Thursday RAW Thursday' Review: February 13th, 1997
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Shawn Michaels reveals if he will wrestle again
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Heel Turns In WWE History
RELATED STORY
The 5 Greatest Intercontinental Champions of all time
RELATED STORY
5 of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon's most shocking moments
RELATED STORY
WWF 'Royal Rumble RAW' Review: February 3rd,1997
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us