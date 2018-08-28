WWE News: Shawn Michaels Slated For WWE Return On Next Week's Raw

Shawn Michaels to return to WWE once more!

What's the story?

With the Super Show-Down scheduled for WWE's event at Melbourne on the 6th of October, the match between Triple H and The Undertaker is already being hyped. On this week's show, WWE legends Jeff Jarrett, Kevin Nash, and Mick Foley talked about the upcoming encounter.

WWE announced that next week one more legend will be addressing what is being touted as the final encounter between The Phenom and The Game. Shawn Michaels is set to return to WWE on next week's Raw.

In case you didn't know...

Shawn Michaels' history with Triple H is no secret. The two are best friends backstage and started D-Generation X together back in the day. They had one of the best feuds post-Attitude Era as well when Shawn returned after his 4-year hiatus from the ring due to injury. The two would reunite as D-Generation X later, and go on to hold the Tag Team Championships.

He also had a historic feud with the Undertaker and faced the Dead Man twice at consecutive WrestleMania's giving birth to two of the best matches in WWE history. It was his last match against the Undertaker, which saw him lose and retire from the ring.

Since then, he was also the guest referee when Triple H met The Undertaker inside Hell in a Cell at WrestleMania.

The heart of the matter

The match between Triple H and The Undertaker is set to take place in Melbourne, Australia. The two will face each other for the final time in their career at the event, but before it happens, Shawn Michaels will return to Monday Night Raw to talk about the match.

If there is one expert on the Undertaker and Triple H, it is Shawn Michaels, so this return makes sense as well. However, the fact that he is coming in person has given rise to talk that the Heart Break Kid might be the Guest Referee for the match, thus adding something extra to the bout.

What's next?

While Shawn Michael's role in the match is still up for debate, there is no doubt about the fact that Mr WrestleMania is returning to WWE on next week's episode of Raw.

Do you think Shawn Michaels will be a guest referee for the match between The Undertaker and Triple H? Leave your thoughts in the comments below!

