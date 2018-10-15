WWE News: Shayna Baszler busted open at WWE NXT Live Event [Photos]

Daniel Wood FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 1.43K // 15 Oct 2018, 16:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Shayna Baszler suffers head injury

What's the story?

At the recent WWE NXT live event Shayna Baszler teamed up with her MMA Horsewomen Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke to take on Lacey Lane, Io Shirai and Jessie Elaban and during the match, she suffered a rather gruesome injury.

In case you didn't know...

Shayna Baszler is the former NXT Women's Champion after losing the title to Kairi Sane, however, the first Mae Young Classic finalist will get her rematch against 'The Pirate Princess' at WWE's first ever all-female Pay-Per-View Evolution.

Before joining the WWE Shayna Baszler was an MMA fighter alongside current Monday Night Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and the aforementioned Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir. The four were referred to as the Four Horsewomen of MMA and are set to do big things together in the WWE.

The heart of the matter

During the Six-Woman tag-team match, Baszler was busted open accidentally leading to her face being covered in blood, something that Baszler herself seemed particularly proud of judging by this post on her Instagram.

Baszler was cleaned up several times during the match by WWE officials but reports that she insisted that the continue the match and ended up picking up the victory for her team. Here are some more photos of the incident.

The Instagram post from Baszler and the fact she was allowed to continue the match suggest that she is absolutely fine and we don't need to worry about this injury any further. It's likely that all she would have needed were a couple of stitches.

What's next?

Baszler will take on Kairi Sane for the NXT Women's Title at Evolution, but I can't imagine it'll be long until she, along with Duke and Shafir are on the main roster with 'Rowdy' Ronda Rousey.

Do you want to see the Four Horsewomen of the MMA together in the WWE? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!