WWE News: Shayna Baszler legit makes WWE Superstar pass out

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
1.93K   //    29 Mar 2019, 08:13 IST

This could have gotten ugly real soon
This could have gotten ugly real soon

What's the story?

The current NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler was recently seen putting a choke hold on a fellow NXT Superstar, Monsoor Al-Shehai.

Baszler ended up leaving the Superstar in an unconscious state

In case you didn't know. . .

Shayna Baszler is widely regarded as being one of the most dominant Women's champions in NXT history. She has a legit MMA background and was briefly associated with Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Shayna entered the Mae Young Classic in 2017, winning her first match against Zeda. She lost the finals to Kairi Sane, who went on to become one of Shayna's most formidable opponents.


Baszler wrestled Sane again at the first ever Women's PPV, Evolution, and went on to become the first ever 2-time Women's champion. At the NXT TakeOver PPV on April 5th, Shayna is set to defend her title against Io Shirai, Kairi Sane, and Bianca Belair in a Fatal Four Way match.


The heart of the matter

A video recently surfaced online, showing Shayna and a fellow NXT Superstar named Monsoor Al-Shehai. Monsoor allows Shayna to put a choke hold on him as he sits on a chair with Baszleer behind his back.

Things turn real pretty quickly as Monsoor fades away in a disturbing visual, with the oxygen not reaching his brain for a few seconds. Although the NXT Superstar comes back to consciousness almost immediately, the fact can't be discounted that this could have gotten ugly real fast.

What's next?

It would be interesting to see the reactions of Shayna Baszler 's opponents at TakeOver, upon seeing this clip. Although Shayna has been careful with her moves in the ring so far, there's no telling what can happen if she loses even the slightest bit of control while putting holds on her opponents.

What do you think of this clip? Did Shayna go too far?

Abhilash has been an avid WWE fan as well as a Cricket enthusiast since the past 17 years. On a hot summer afternoon of April 2002, he stumbled upon an episode of WWE Afterburn on TenSports, and watched in awe as a 290 lbs beast named Brock Lesnar entered the arena, with Paul Heyman. Abhilash's dream is to watch Wrestlemania in person someday. Just weeks after his introduction to pro-wrestling, Abhilash's passion for Cricket kicked off when he watched two youngsters, Yuvraj and Kaif, rescue a fledgling India and chase the mammoth target of 326 to win the Natwest Trophy. Abhilash idolizes the Sri Lankan legend, Muralitharan. A quick Google search on him leads to videos of him imitating his idol in Cricket nets. He made headlines back in 2017 when his bowling video crossed 90k views on Youtube. Abhilash was previously an editor on a comic book website, "Culture Popcorn". His first novel, "The Rural Banker", chronicling his journey as a banker, is going to be published soon.
