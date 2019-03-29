WWE News: Shayna Baszler legit makes WWE Superstar pass out

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.93K // 29 Mar 2019, 08:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

This could have gotten ugly real soon

What's the story?

The current NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler was recently seen putting a choke hold on a fellow NXT Superstar, Monsoor Al-Shehai.

Baszler ended up leaving the Superstar in an unconscious state

In case you didn't know. . .

Shayna Baszler is widely regarded as being one of the most dominant Women's champions in NXT history. She has a legit MMA background and was briefly associated with Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Shayna entered the Mae Young Classic in 2017, winning her first match against Zeda. She lost the finals to Kairi Sane, who went on to become one of Shayna's most formidable opponents.

Baszler wrestled Sane again at the first ever Women's PPV, Evolution, and went on to become the first ever 2-time Women's champion. At the NXT TakeOver PPV on April 5th, Shayna is set to defend her title against Io Shirai, Kairi Sane, and Bianca Belair in a Fatal Four Way match.

The heart of the matter

A video recently surfaced online, showing Shayna and a fellow NXT Superstar named Monsoor Al-Shehai. Monsoor allows Shayna to put a choke hold on him as he sits on a chair with Baszleer behind his back.

Things turn real pretty quickly as Monsoor fades away in a disturbing visual, with the oxygen not reaching his brain for a few seconds. Although the NXT Superstar comes back to consciousness almost immediately, the fact can't be discounted that this could have gotten ugly real fast.

Advertisement

What's next?

It would be interesting to see the reactions of Shayna Baszler 's opponents at TakeOver, upon seeing this clip. Although Shayna has been careful with her moves in the ring so far, there's no telling what can happen if she loses even the slightest bit of control while putting holds on her opponents.

What do you think of this clip? Did Shayna go too far?

Advertisement