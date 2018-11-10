WWE News: Shayna Baszler vs Kairi Sane set for TakeOver: War Games II with special stipulation

Brandon Ewing FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 379 // 10 Nov 2018, 02:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

What’s the story?

NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler and Kairi Sane

On the previous episode of NXT, a backstage segment aired with Shayna Baszler, members of the Four Horsewomen and NXT General Manager William Regal. William Regal informed Shayna Baszler that Kairi Sane has chosen to invoke her rematch clause at NXT TakeOver: War Games II. However, there is one added stipulation to make things very interesting.

In case you didn’t know…

Shayna Baszler and Kairi Sane are currently engaged in a heated rivalry that expands all the way to last year’s Mae Young Classic Tournament (2017), where Kairi Sane defeated Shayna Baszler to win the tournament, humiliating Shayna Baszler in the process. Fast forward months later in NXT, we now have Shayna Baszler and Kairi Sane as two of the headlining women’s wrestlers on the roster today. Shayna Baszler attacked Kairi Sane on the December 27th, 2017 episode of NXT to make her official roster debut. Since that time, Baszler has been a thorn in the side of Kairi Sane. The two women have exchanged victories against each other. Shayna won her first NXT Women’s Championship by defeating Ember Moon at NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia on April 7th, 2017. After feuding with Dakota Kai and Nikki Cross respectively, Shayna and Kairi Sane officially began their feud over the NXT Women’s Championship.

The heart of the matter

Shayna lost the NXT Women’s Title to Kairi at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV, which ended her 133-day reign as champion. However, at WWE Evolution over a month later, Shayne would defeat Kairi Sane to recapture the title and become first ever two-time NXT Women’s Champion in NXT history.

The rematch is now set for NXT TakeOver: War Games II between Shayna Baszler and Kairi Sane. However, William Regal has added a special stipulation to the match, much to the dismay of Shayna Baszler. The match will officially be a “2-out-of-3 Falls Match” and should be the blow-off match to end their rivalry for the time being.

What's next?

Following the official announcement by William Regal, both Kairi Sane and Shayna Baszler took to Twitter to share their thoughts. Be sure to check out NXT TakeOver: War Games II on November 17th.

We’ll put an end to our rivalry.

At #NXTTakeOverWarGamesII, Shayna will surrender once and for all. pic.twitter.com/GDHVKokJB1 — KAIRI SANE⚓️ (@KairiSaneWWE) November 8, 2018