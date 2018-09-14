WWE News: Sheamus' Celtic Warrior Workouts to have Special Guest for 50th Episode

AJ Styles is set to appear on Sheamus' latest Celtic Warrior Workouts episode!

What's the story?

WWE Superstar and former Champion Sheamus is not a person who takes fitness casually. To him, fitness is more than something that you just take for granted, and on his Youtube Channel, Celtic Warrior Workouts, he regularly puts out videos of himself training and his usual training regimen.

Almost every episode of the series has someone coming in as a guest, usually a WWE star. On the occasion of the 50th episode of his Celtic Warrior Workouts, he announced that he is set to be joined by a very special guest.

In case you didn't know...

Sheamus' YouTube channel first became popular and came to light around November, the same time that Sheamus announced that he had Spinal Stenosis. The condition was serious, and it is usually a narrowing of the Spinal tunnel, which can be dangerous enough to end the career of a professional wrestler.

On the channel, Sheamus revealed how he was using his neck hammock to rehab his injury and work through it the best he could. Although many worried that the star's career may be winding to an end given his condition, those fears were unfounded. Although he does not feature as heavily on WWE programming as before, he still regularly wrestles, and on the surface, it appears as if he is doing well.

The heart of the matter

Sheamus announced on Instagram, that the 50th episode of his Celtic Warrior Workouts was set to have a very special guest, WWE Champion, AJ Styles.

Through his channel, Sheamus has been adamant about going about bringing a 'Brave Change Movement', where he says that the major thing he wanted to spread was to change up workouts with the changes in Sports Science nutrition.

With the help of numerous stars, the channel has become extremely popular and has 144,000 subscribers. Previous stars who have featured on the channel are Daniel Bryan, Cesaro, Carmella, Rusev, as well as some non-WWE guests.

What's next?

The video with AJ Styles is not up yet, but given how hard Sheamus works, it should be up in the next few days. You can see Sheamus' last episode featuring Carmella here:

