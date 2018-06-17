WWE News: Sheamus comments on his future in WWE

What is next for the Celtic Warrior in WWE?

The Celtic Warrior will not be in action at MITB

What's the story?

Former WWE World Champion and one half of The Bar sat down with the Telegraph Herald recently and spoke about a variety of things, including his thoughts on what the future had in store for him.

In case you didn’t know…

Sheamus is a wrestler of Irish origin and is a 15 year veteran in the pro wrestling industry and has been in the WWE since 2006. He is a former 4 time World Champion, 4-time tag team Champion and a 2-time US Champion in the company.

Back in 2016, Sheamus teamed up with Cesaro to for the tag team known as The Bar, and the unlikely duo have found great success as a team. Earlier this year, in the Superstar Shakeup, they were drafted to SmackDown and have not been in the title picture since.

The heart of the matter

Reflecting on his accomplishments in the WWE till now, the Irish Superstar said that he does not prefer to look back, but instead wants to keep his eye on what is next.

“Certain things happen in your career that bring you to your next point and then to your next point. My next great moment is not behind me, it’s in front of me. You keep moving forward.”

He went on to add that he is currently looking for the next thing to achieve now, and feels that he still has a long way to go in his career.

“I really don’t think about it (past accomplishments) to be honest. I’m always looking for the next challenge or looking for the next thing. Maybe when I’m retired in 30 years I can look back, but I’m looking for the next thing to achieve now. I still have a long way to go in this career.”

What's next?

The Bar lost to The New Day in an MITB qualifying match a few weeks ago on SmackDown Live, and hence will not be on the card tomorrow night at Chicago.

Do you think The Bar should get another chance at the Tag Team Championships?

