WWE News: Sheamus gunning for another WWE title belt

Which title does the Celtic Warrior have his eyes on?

by Nithin Joseph News 09 Jun 2017, 18:18 IST

What is in Sheamus’ grand plan?

What’s the story?

In a recent post on Twitter, Sheamus, who is one-half of the current RAW tag team champions, expressed his interest in fighting for the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

Only one WWE title missing for the #GrandSlam goal I set myself many years ago... it will be mine, oh yes, it will be mine. pic.twitter.com/pSQ0AhphvS — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) June 8, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

The Celtic Warrior is one of the most decorated wrestlers in the current WWE roster.

He is a three-time WWE Champion, two-time United States Champion, a World Heavyweight Champion and is one-half of the current RAW tag team champions (a title he has held twice, including his current reign).

The heart of the matter

Sheamus and Cesaro recently won the WWE RAW tag team titles when they beat the Hardy Boyz at Extreme Rules. The pair is almost a week into their reign as tag team champions, but it seems that one of the two men is already gunning to add another title to their name.

If Sheamus’ recent post on Twitter is anything to go by, then the WWE Universe can look forward to seeing the Celtic Warrior make his claim to the Intercontinental title. It is clearly visible that Sheamus is referring to the Miz’s Intercontinental Championship.

However, the A-Lister doesn’t seem willing to give his newly won title to anybody in the roster anytime soon.

Nevertheless, Sheamus remains adamant and believes that the title will be his.

What’s next?

Cesaro and Sheamus are both extremely talented individuals and Cesaro is itching for a chance at a singles title. Maybe this post is the catalyst for a push which sees both men challenging for the Universal Title and the Intercontinental Title, while simultaneously holding the tag team titles.

However, as of now, the two will have to focus on their tag team run.

Author’s take

Sheamus is one of the greatest heel characters to have ever graced a WWE ring. It would be interesting to see the Celtic Warrior challenge for the Intercontinental title while his current tag team partner Cesaro challenges for the Universal title.

Both men are very popular with the WWE Universe and deserve to have a huge push. Hopefully, Vince McMahon picks up on this detail.