WWE News: Sheamus 'in the dark' about his return

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 194 // 03 Sep 2019, 00:56 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sheamus

Sheamus has been out of action for some time following an undisclosed injury. The former WWE champion last appeared on WWE TV on SmackDown Live after WrestleMania 35.

Now, he has revealed that he is fit again and has revealed that he is waiting for his return to the ring. Talking to Edge & Christian Pod of Awesomeness, he said: “I don't really know what the crack is. I'm still waiting. I'm enjoying my time. It's very hard for me to sit at home all the time, that's where the channel has been a saving grace as well. It's my passion away from the ring and I've enjoyed doing all these workouts.

“Everyone being so generous, the WWE superstars, men and women, being so generous with their time and getting on the channel. I don't know what the story is, as of right now. I'm in the dark about it. I'm just training away, trying to get into the best shape I can.”

What has happened to Sheamus?

Sheamus has got spinal stenosis for some time now and his time in the ring was said to be numbered. However, it's been over a year since the news broke and he has been going strong.

Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Oberseer last year said, “He’s got spinal stenosis but a lot of guys have that. It’s not a good thing to have and it will affect him most-likely when he gets older in not so great ways.”

He added that it doesn't seem as though his condition is affecting him but it will in the near future and will definitely cut his career short. Meltzer said:

“He’s working hard. When you look at him physically, you don’t sense that he’s got weakness, that he can’t lift weights anymore or things like that. It doesn’t look as if it’s affecting him too much right now. It’s looking like he can work pretty well and everything like that. In the long run it’s not a good thing to have. Austin has it and he lives a normal life but he doesn’t wrestle anymore. It probably will shorten his career.”

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!