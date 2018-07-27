WWE News: Sheamus pictured alongside Liverpool FC star Mohamed Salah

Soumik Datta

Sheamus is a red

What’s the story?

During Liverpool FC’s on-going pre-season tour in the United States of America, WWE superstar, former WWE Champion, Sheamus was seen live in attendance at the Metlife Stadium in New Jersey.

In addition, ‘The Celtic Warrior’ was apparently also seen alongside some of Liverpool FC’s most popular players, most notably with the team’s star forward Mohamed Salah.

In case you didn’t know…

There is no secret to the fact that WWE veteran Sheamus has always been a lifelong Liverpool FC supporter and has pledged his devotion for The Mighty Reds. On several occasions in the past, Sheamus has been seen sporting Liverpool colors in public places and on one such special occasion, the Irish superstar was also seen wearing a Liverpool shirt during an episode of Monday Night Raw in Manchester, UK of all places.

Unsurprisingly enough, the Manchester crowd wasn’t particularly too happy with both Sheamus and Cesaro—who at that point were also the Raw Tag Team Champions —and eventually also went on to receive a ton of heat from the WWE Universe as well.

The heart of the matter

This past Thursday morning in New Jersey, Premier League rivals Liverpool FC and Manchester City faced-off against each other in the on-going International Champions Cup pre-season tour, prior to the start of the 2018/19 Premier League season.

After falling behind to a 57th minute Leroy Sane goal, The Reds eventually managed to complete the turnaround when Liverpool’s star front-man Mohamed Salah scored his first goal of the pre-season, with his very first touch in what was also his return match for Liverpool FC. The Reds eventually went on to win the game with a final scoreline of 2-1 thanks to a last minute penalty from Sadio Mane, who much like Salah was also playing his first match in club level competition since the conclusion of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

However, as per a recent post on former WWE Champion Sheamus’ official Instagram account, the Irish-born superstar was apparently also present at the Metlife Stadium in order to witness Liverpool’s huge win over The Citizens. After the conclusion of the match, ‘The Celtic Warrior’ was also seen alongside Liverpool’s Egyptian star Mohamed Salah, as the two men seemingly greeted each other and also clicked a few photos next to each other.

What’s next?

The duo of Sheamus and Cesaro will be competing in a huge tag team match against former WWE SmackDown Live Tag Team Champions The Usos on next week’s edition of SmackDown Live and could eventually earn themselves a shot at The Bludgeon Brothers’ SD Live Tag Titles at the upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view.

