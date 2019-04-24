WWE News: Sheamus reacts to The Bar breaking up

The Bar

What's the story?

WWE Superstar Sheamus recently took to Twitter to react on the breakup of The Bar.

The former Tag Team Champion posted a picture of himself and Cesaro, with a caption that stated: "Long live The Bar".

In case you didn't know...

Sheamus and Cesaro were put into a makeshift tag team, back in late 2016. The duo had been feuding against each other since the past several weeks. A "Best of Seven Series" between the two Superstars resulted in a tie, and Monday Night Raw General Manager Mick Foley forced Sheamus and Cesaro to form an alliance.

The team took off and got their name, "The Bar", from the catch phrase the two had been using since a long while: "We don't just set the bar, we are the bar!".

Sheamus and Cesaro went on to win the tag team championships on five separate occasions.

The heart of the matter

This year's Superstar Shakeup ended in a bunch of tag teams breaking up, The Bar being one of those. Cesaro was drafted to Monday Night Raw, while Sheamus stayed on the blue brand. The Celtic Warrior went on to post a heartfelt farewell message on Twitter. Sheamus posted a picture with his former partner, Cesaro, with the two of them enjoying a couple of drinks.

What's next?

The Bar, although a makeshift tag team, went on to become one of the most dominant teams in recent memory. Only time will tell how WWE handles these two Superstars now that they have broken up. Here's hoping that Cesaro finally gets a push to the main event scene that was originally planned for him after his historic win at the first ever Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania XXX.

