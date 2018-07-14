WWE News: Sheamus reveals why SmackDown Live is better than RAW

Why does the Celtic Warrior prefer the blue brand so much?

What's the story?

Sheamus was in the hottest tag team act on RAW before he was moved over to SmackDown Live after WrestleMania 34. He caught up with CantonRep.com and spoke about the benefits of SmackDown Live over RAW.

According to him, it's an easier schedule and because of the shorter format, over-exposure does not happen. I thank Wrestling Inc. for the quotes.

In case you didn't know...

Sheamus and Cesaro lost the RAW Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania this year, to Braun Strowman and his tag team partner. Yes, they bear the distinction of losing to a little kid known as Nicholas.

They failed to recapture the championships at a marquee match at the Greatest Royal Rumble pay-per-view. They were drafted to SmackDown Live shortly before that. It's been a while since we've seen this explosive tag team on television at all.

The heart of the matter

Sheamus revealed why he prefers SmackDown Live to RAW:

It's very relaxed here. It's not as pressurized, and it's also a shorter show, so there's limited spots, and they have to rotate the stories more. On a three-hour show it sometimes feels a little stretched, but with a two-hour show, I don't think there's any danger of anyone getting over-exposed here.

He went on to say how the best was still to come, for The Bar on SmackDown Live:

We really haven't got started here yet. We're just waiting to get that opportunity to really kick things off."

What's next?

It's been a while since we saw Cesaro or Sheamus on SmackDown Live. I wonder if they will be brought back into the title picture, after the conclusion of the Team Hell No vs. Bludgeon Brothers feud. I also wonder if the two men will go their separate ways in due time.

Do you prefer SmackDown Live or RAW? Leave a comment and let us know.

