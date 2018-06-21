WWE News: Shelved plans for a storyline Enzo-Alexa Bliss romance revealed

Now this could have certainly been interesting!

This would have made for a very strange storyline, quite truthfully

What's the story?

Remember the romance that was teased between Enzo and Nia Jax not very long ago? Well, Enzo was a guest on the Store Horsemen Podcast and revealed where the storyline was supposed to go.

Eventually, the plan was for Nia Jax to discover that Enzo was having a relationship with her best friend, Alexa Bliss, leading to a full-fledged program. I thank Wrestling Inc. for the transcript and quote.

In case you didn't know...

Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss are friends in real life and were even shown as friends on television for a while. However, as WrestleMania approached, Alexa Bliss and Mickie James teamed up as a heel unit while Jax turned babyface.

There was a storyline underway, but Enzo was released before the storyline could reach its logical conclusion. We finally have an idea of where the story was headed.

The heart of the matter

Enzo elaborated on how the storyline was supposed to pan out:

I mean look at that Nia / Alexa Bliss WrestleMania blow-off. What do you think was gonna happen? How else could I get full-blown heat? Enzo Amore with the grey area trying to get full-blown heel real. How do you do that? I'm using Nia as a heater to keep my title and I get caught hooking up with her best friend backstage.

Enzo also spoke about how nobody was aware of the eventual storyline course:

Bang, that's how you do it. Nia didn't know that. Alexa didn't know it. I knew that because Vince told me. I was just toying along with her. I wanted her to win me matches, I wanted her to be like Chyna.

What's next?

Enzo Amore is no longer in the company, so this storyline may never come to pass. Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss...now that's another story. One that could actually be booked based on their chemistry at the Mixed Match Challenge, down the line.

Did you want to see a storyline relationship between Enzo and Alexa Bliss? Let me know in the comments.