WWE News: Shield honoured a lucky member of the WWE Universe at a Live Event

Shield reunited to take on the Miz and The Bar

What's the story?

WWE's Raw brand was at a Live Event in Savannah, Georgia. In the main event of the night, two-thirds of Shield reunited in the absence of Dean Ambrose, to take on their opponents, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre.

After the match was over, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins met with a fan and honored him at the event with the Shield fist bump.

In case you didn't know...

Dean Ambrose was injured back in December which forced him out for most of the year. Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns went their separate ways after Ambrose's injury, breaking up the short-lived Shield reunion of last year.

Although they went on their own paths, Seth and Roman have occasionally teamed up in the ring to either help each other or take on mutual rivals.

Seth and Dolph Ziggler have been feuding for a while now, with Dolph's new partner, Drew McIntyre helping him out. Ziggler won the Intercontinental Title from Seth, leading to an Iron Man Match at Extreme Rules, where he won yet again.

Now the two are set to do battle over the Championship yet again, but this time at SummerSlam.

The heart of the matter

Roman and Seth won their match against Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre and were celebrating on their way back to the locker rooms. On the way, they met a fan in the crowd, who was immensely happy to see them.

They honored him with a Shield Fist Bump, with the fan taking up the place of the absent Dean Ambrose. Seth shouted out, 'Let's give him an honorary Shield', and the joy on the fan's face said the rest.

WWE sometimes does charity work, and moments like this make wrestling a lot more heartwarming. The fan was clearly stoked to be a part of the moment, and it seemed extremely special.

What's next?

Rollins will go on to try to reclaim his Intercontinental Title at SummerSlam, while Roman has to fight a Brock Lesnar who seems to have broken free of all his shackles of late.

